Music Box Supper Club

Music Box Supper Club, at 1148 Main Ave. in Cleveland, has announced newly scheduled upcoming brunches.

On April 3, the venue will hold its Big Band Brunch featuring the Dan Zola Orchestra at noon. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 day of show.

On April 17, Marys Lane will headline at noon. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 day of show.

On May 1, the Bluegrass Brunch will feature The Chatfield Boys at noon. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 day of show.

On May 15, Chris Hatton will headline the 90’s Weirdo Brunch at noon. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 day of show.

On May 22, Ciaran Quinn and Achill Crossing will headline the Irish Brunch at noon. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 day of show.

Each brunch menu will feature at least three varieties of egg scrambles and quiches; a revolving mix of breakfast meats; a weekly mix of breakfast potatoes from hash browns to red skinned; side dishes like French toast and bread pudding; and breads and other basics like pastries, cookies, fresh fruit and salads.

The events are all ages, with reservations required for dining.

For a full list of planned brunches and tickets, visit musicbloxcle.com.

