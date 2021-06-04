Music Box Supper Club will hold a murder mystery dinner party, “Revenge at the H.S. Reunion,” at 7:30 p.m. June 25 at 1148 Main Ave. in Cleveland.
Attendees are asked to dress their graduation year for the dinner. The
three-course meal will feature a salad for the first course; a choice of chicken entree, potato-crusted salmon or grilled portobello mushroom linguine for the second course; and a chocolate mousse cake for the dessert course.
Presented by Murderous Mayhem, the cost is $49.50, which includes admission and the prix fixe three-course meal.
Tickets are available at bit.ly/3i0mqRx.