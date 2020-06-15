Music Box Supper Club.jpg
Music Box Supper Club

Music Box Supper Club plans to reopen with a new series, “Table for Two Concert Series,” on June 19.

According to a news release, each show will be an “intimate concert and dinner party designed to maximize enjoyment and safety,” said managing partner Mike Miller. Tables will be spaced at least 12 feet apart. Solo and duo performances will be placed 15 feet away from the audience.

A three-course prix fixe menu will include a round of starters, one of three menu options and a dessert.

Tickets are $75 a person. For more information and reservations, visit musicboxcle.com/reservations or call 216-242-1250.

Music Box Supper Club is at 1148 Main Ave. in Cleveland.

