After 40 years at 2256 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights, Myron’s Deli closed at the beginning of June.
But, the space won’t stay empty for long. Chef Demetrios Atheneos of Chicken Ranch in University Heights will open a new market. According to Cleveland Scene, the 900-square-foot space will reopen this summer as Market on Lee, which will also house Dominick’s Deli, a sandwich shop.
The market will sell staples like milk, eggs, butter, kitchen items and basics. To support the deli, Atheneos will add an electric kitchen to offer soups, sandwiches and specials.