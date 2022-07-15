Preliminary autopsy findings show a Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire by Akron police was shot more than 40 times at the end of a car and foot chase last month. The report detailing the death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker was released Friday by the Medical Examiners Office in Summit County. Akron police have acknowledged initial findings showed more than 60 wounds on Walker’s body. The June 27 pursuit began when officers tried to pull him over for equipment violations. Authorities say Walker fired a gunshot from his car 40 seconds into the chase. An attorney for Walker’s family says there was no need for officers to kill him.