NAI Pleasant Valley’s Deborah Maggard and Hiedi Winston represented Denny’s in three sales in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The location on Brookpark Road in Cleveland was sold to B.A. Sweetie Candy Company that plans to open a popcorn shop in the former restaurant. The rear of the property will be used to expand GOLFLAND, B.A. Sweetie’s put-put course. The Willoughby location was torn down and will make room for a new Swenson’s restaurant. The North Canton location will become a Chinese restaurant.