Nathan’s Famous Inc., a New York based fast food company specializing in hot dogs, has announced a partnership with Ghost Kitchen Brands to launch 60 non-traditional locations across the country and 40 in Canada by the end of 2021, a number of them in Walmart locations.
The new Nathan’s restaurants will sell the brand’s new menu, as well as their recently launched Wings of New York virtual kitchen concept. Plans call for that concept to grow by up to 150 new locations next year, according to an April 19 news release.
In addition to hot dogs, the menu will include burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, tenders, wings, and Harlem-style chicken and waffles.
“We’re excited to continue our expansion across the U.S. and Canada, and this partnership with Ghost Kitchen Brands grows our footprint even more,” James Walker, senior vice president, restaurants, said in the release. “We look forward to beginning this journey with GKB in their current kitchens and cities, with hopes of continued expansion over the coming years.”
The locations will offer some seating, as well as carry-out and third-party delivery services.