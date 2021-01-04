Due to the pandemic, the NBA recently issued a list of restaurants that players are allowed at eat at while on the road this season.
All of the restaurants on the league’s list have “agreed to conform to specific rules and regulations” to keep teams and staff safe, according to ESPN. At each approved restaurant, there must be outdoor space or a private room that doesn’t share airspace with the rest of the facility. Servers must wear face masks, and there must be secure entrances and exists for players during their visit.
When teams are in Cleveland, four local restaurants made the list: Barrio, Betts, Morton’s Steakhouse and Red, the Steakhouse. All restaurants on the list are in downtown Cleveland, near Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The report did not specify if there were changes to where home team players can eat.