Aaron & Moses, the sister concept of Burntwood Tavern and created by Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group, held its grand opening celebration Sept. 8 at the Gleneagles Golf Club, 2615 Glenwood Drive in Twinsburg.
Billed as a pub, tavern and grill, the menu features appetizers like pretzels, wings, calamari and deviled eggs; salads like caesar, salmon, steak and field greens; sandwiches like the smash burger, fried chicken, Beyond burger, grilled chicken avocado and turkey gouda; entrees like walleye, blackened tuna and sirloin; and desserts like gelato.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. For a full menu, visit aaronandmoses.com.
Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group has 12 Burntwood Tavern locations, and also operates M Italian in Chagrin Falls, and Leo’s Italian Social in Cuyahoga Falls.