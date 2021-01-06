Dirty Bird, a new ghost kitchen by the minds behind Michael’s Genuine, has opened at Van Aken District.
The first day of service was Dec. 9, headed by general manager Hunter Harlow and chef Jordan Kirk, both of Michael’s Genuine. Focusing on southern comfort food like whole or half-bird fried chicken with Nashville hot and southern smoke options, dishes are paired with sides like seasonal fries, mac and cheese and baked beans. Customers can also order “Bird Bowls,” which featured greens, veggies, fried or smoked chicken and a creamy buttermilk dressing, or sandwiches that feature either of the types of chicken. Whole birds are $22, with half at $12. Sides are $6 each, with sandwiches and bowls at $12. If you’d like to order sauces, they’re $1 each with options like DB BBQ, Nashville hot and cilantro green goddess.
Sharing the same space as Michael’s Genuine at 3427 Tuttle Road in Shaker Heights, orders are takeout and delivery only.
Orders can be placed between 4 and 9:30 p.m. daily, except Sundays when Michael’s is closed.
To place an order, visit bit.ly/3qG1m4J and toggle the menu to “Dirty Bird Pop-Up.” Customers can also order through Door Dash or Uber Eats.