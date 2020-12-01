Cleveland-based chef Doug Katz has opened his second ghost kitchen in Cleveland Heights.
Joining Chimi, a South American-inspired ghost kitchen which opened in June, Amba opened Nov. 6 in the same space. The new concept focuses on Indian-themed flavors and dishes. Both are curbside and takeout only - the reasoning behind the “ghost kitchen” title. Neither restaurant has dine-in capabilities.
The ghost kitchen’s name comes from a condiment - made of pickled mango - that is popular in many cultures. According to a report by Scene Magazine, Katz thought the name fit with the rest of his current offerings: Zhug, Chimi and Chutney B.
For more information about Amba’s offerings, call 216-650-9620.
Chimi and Amba share a space at 1975 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.