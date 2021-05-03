Starting this month, edwins too will also now operate as a culinary innovation hub, maker space and event venue, in addition to its regular restaurant operations at 13220 Shaker Square in Cleveland.
While it will continue to serve weekend brunch, host private events and seasonal events, it will primarily run as a social venture. By appointment only and for a fee, the collective offers a licensed commercial kitchen for recipe testing, production, distribution and service. It will also operate as a full-scale event and catering venue. Select grants to cover the fee will be available.
According to a news release, EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute CEO, president and founder Brandon Chrostowski saw the need for a community kitchen and decided to change gears as the space’s short-term lease was set to expire. The space is available to institute students, alumni and local entrepreneurs, and includes access to professional culinary equipment, business planning, startup resources, skills training and business support services.
“We always envisioned that edwins too had a greater purpose – first as an extension of EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute’s classroom and now as a makerspace and innovation hub,” Chrostowski said in the release. “Access to a creative outlet, professional equipment and business acumen are often the missing links for budding entrepreneurs. The edwins too collective eliminates these hurdles, paving the way for second chances and success.”
The incubator will be open Monday through Saturday by appointment only. To submit an application to reserve space, visit edwinstoo.org or call 216-400-6091. Brunch hours are 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and can be reserved online at OpenTable or by calling the same number.