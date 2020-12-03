Chagrin Falls is looking at the possibility of another steakhouse by restaurateur Rick Doody.
With the help of architect Rick Siegfried, the restaurant, tentatively named “Jo-Jo’s Steakhouse,” is planned for the former Bull and Bird restaurant space at
87 West St. Bull and Bird was owned by Joseph Saccone, who is also partnering with Doody to bring the new steakhouse to life.
According to the Chagrin Valley Times, the front of the building will include an expansion of the current 12-seat bar into the covered porch area, which will become an all-season room for three to four tables and eight more seats. Other changes to the building include changes to the current rear patio, which is planned to be covered by a deck for open air warm weather seating. Behind the deck will be an indoor party room.
The plans were presented and reviewed by the Chagrin Falls architectural board of review at the end of October, who asked Doody and Siegfried to revisit and resubmit the project, according to the newspaper. Doody and Saccone are also partners in 17 River in Chagrin Falls.