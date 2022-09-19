As construction continues on Nighttown in Cleveland Heights, the owners will begin to offer “Nighttown Nights,” beginning Sept. 28.
On select Wednesdays, Nighttown executive chef Rowan Murray and his culinary team will be previewing menu items from the new Nighttown menu at RED Pinecrest at 200 Park Ave., Suite 130 in the Orange mixed-use development. Different items will be featured each week.
Gregg Levy, managing partner of RED, the Steakhouse, who will operate Nighttown, also provided an update on work at Nighttown.
“Construction has extended beyond our initial scope of work to include significant infrastructure work needed to stabilize, revitalize and modernize the building such as a completely new HVAC system, structural engineering, a brand new kitchen, ADA compliant bathrooms, a new bathroom attached to the patio and the list goes on,” according to a Sept. 16 news release. “With that said please know that our main focus and goal is to preserve Nighttown: the layout, the look, the brand … the soul of the Nighttown will remain!
“Despite the vast infrastructure work, we are dedicated and painstakingly working to maintain the essence of the Nighttown that has been evolving for over 50 years. Artwork, tables & chairs, stained glass, among many other elements have all been professionally stored awaiting their return to the rooms you love. We take our stewardship of Nighttown seriously and ask for your patience as we work diligently to ensure Nighttown will be enjoyed for generations to come.
“We are the proud owners and operators of RED, the Steakhouse, but make no mistake, this will be Nighttown.”
Brendon Ring owned Nighttown at 12383 Cedar Road since 2001 and closed the iconic jazz club in November 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yaron Kandelker, who was born in Israel, and Rico Pietro, who first ate at Nighttown as a prospective student at John Carroll University in University Heights, together purchased the nightclub and restaurant as well as three associated properties for an undisclosed price on Dec. 31, 2020, the Cleveland Jewish News previously reported.
To learn more about “Nighttown Nights,” visit nighttowncleveland.com.