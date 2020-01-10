Noodlecat, a fast-casual ramen shop, closed its Crocker Park location at 186 Union St. in Westlake.
The Crocker Park location was the only remaining location of the restaurant, which featured Japanese-inspired ramen where customers could build their bowl from a menu of various toppings, proteins and sides. Noodlecat’s Instagram has been deactivated, and the restaurant’s Facebook page marks the establishment as permanently closed. It’s website, noodlecat.com, redirects to an unrelated website that posts pasta reviews.
The original location, which was located on Euclid Ave. in downtown Cleveland, opened in 2011 before closing in 2017. Noodlecat’s West Side Market stand also closed in 2015. The Crocker Park location opened in 2017 following the downtown Cleveland location’s closure.
Noodlecat was created by Cleveland restaurateur and chef Jonathon Sawyer, who also owns Sawyer’s at the Van Aken District; The Greenhouse Tavern at East Fourth Street in downtown Cleveland; and SeeSaw in Columbus.