Columbus-based North High Brewing Co. and COhatch Beachwood opened a shared space March 10 at 26300 Cedar Road in Beachwood.
Both based in Columbus, the new North High brewery and COhatch space at Beachwood Place features over 33,000-square-feet of space, including 60 private offices; coworking, meeting and event space; a sports simulator; podcast room and game room. North High Brewing Co.’s restaurant and bar are attached.
Founded in 2016, COhatch has over 30 locations open or under construction in Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Springfield, Ohio, Indianapolis, Tampa Bay, Fla., and Pittsburgh. North High Brewing Co. was founded in 2011, and has five locations across Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, with several more under construction across the Midwest in partnership with COhatch.
Hours for both the bar and restaurant are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. On Saturdays, the bar opens at 11 a.m. along with the restaurant, but is open until midnight while the restaurant closes at 10 p.m.
For a full menu, visit northhighbrewing.com.