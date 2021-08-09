The North Union Farmers Market, presented by Julie Billiart Schools, relocated to a new location starting with its July 10 market at Crocker Park in Westlake.
Now at the open area in front of Fidelity Investments at 1800 Crocker Road, the new outdoor location allows easier visitor flow and more space for more sellers. The market will continue to offer fresh produce, meats, cheese and baked goods, running its regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through December.
“The North Union Farmers Market has been a staple event for us every week for 16 years here at Crocker Park,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises, said in a news release. “We are thrilled to move them to a more open location where convenience for both the farmers selling and the visitors shopping can be made simple.”
For more information and a map of the new location, visit crockerpark.com/farmersmarket.