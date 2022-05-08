Northstar Cafe plans to open its Shaker Heights location on June 1 at Van Aken District.
Located on the corner of Farnsleigh and Warrensville Center roads, Northstar joins its sister establishment, Brassica, at the shopping development. The Shaker Heights location will be Northstar’s sixth. The first location was in Columbus in 2004, launched by brothers Kevin and Darren Malhame. Decor will feature hardwood booths, benches, Italian leather stools, copper light fixtures and a bar that seats 24. In total, the indoor space can accommodate 130 customers in addition to seating on the attached patio.
“We’re striving for a design aesthetic that is relatively timeless, clean and contemporary that really reflects craftmanship and materials consistent with the way we approach cooking and food,” Kevin Malhame told Scene Magazine. “There aren’t a lot of fussy ingredients, they’re just good, high-quality ingredients put together with care and craftsmanship.”
The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, plus brunch on the weekend.
“Shaker has been really good to Brassica, and Van Aken specifically is such a special project; it feels so good to be there,” Kevin Malhame told Scene. “And Shaker Heights is such a great community and there are clearly food lovers of all sorts.”