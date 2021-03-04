Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina
5708 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Order online from our website donramon-granfiestamex.com
Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loca, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road),
University Heights
Phone: 216-382-5350
Monday: Closed; Tuesday through Sunday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
March has arrived and one of our favorite holidays is just around the corner! Jack’s Deli is Cleveland’s go-to for corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day (and every day)! Celebrate with us on Wednesday, March 17 and enjoy one of our famous sandwiches in house or at home. Not in the mood for corned beef? No problem! We also have Irish whiskey, Guinness and all of the classics you love.
