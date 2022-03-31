BURNTWOOD TAVERN

Join us at any of our ten locations for happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., 7 days a week, featuring $7 appetizers, $3 bottled beer, $4 draught beers, $5 house wines and $6 signature cocktails.

For more information, visit burntwoodtavern.com

DON RAMON MEXICAN GRILL & CANTINA

5708 Mayfield Road

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

440-461-9077

4866 Richmond Road

Warrensville Heights, OH 44128

216-831-3100

Order online from our website:

donramon-granfiestamex.com

Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.

FLOUR RESTAURANT

Moreland Hills Towne Center

34205 Chagrin Boulevard (at Som Center Road)

Moreland Hills, OH 44022

216-464-3700

flourrestaurant.com

LUNCH:

Monday through Friday, 11:30 to 2:30 p.m.

DINNER:

Monday through Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturdays, 5-11 p.m.

Sundays: Closed

When Chef Paul Minnillo combines his traditional Italian flavors with Chef Matt Mytro’s innovative culinary creations, magic happens. The product of their unique recipes are flavors reminiscent of your most memorable meals, with a decidedly different twist. The result is Flour Restaurant.

HUNAN BY THE FALLS

508 E. Washington St.

Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

440-247-0808

hunanbythefalls.com

Open 3 to 10 p.m. daily

Best carryout. Best Chinese.

Fresh – tasty – quality – value

2020 Cleveland Magazine Best Chinese Silver Spoon Award

Fabulous Chinese and Thai cuisine. Traditional and creative dishes are the bases for multiple awards from Cleveland Magazine, Northern Ohio Live, Chagrin Valley Times and Scene Magazine. Seasonal specials listed on the Hunan website. It’s so busy because it’s so good!

Jack’s Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Road (at Green), University Heights, OH 44118

216-382-5350

jacksdeliandrestaurant.com

Tuesday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and closed on Mondays

With Jack’s all-day breakfast, you can sleep in and enjoy our many menu options even after morning is long gone. Choose from a variety of deli breakfast classics: pancakes, French toast, omelets or even traditional matzoh brei. Jack’s also offers an expansive kid’s menu with classics that even your picky little ones will enjoy. Dine-in with us, pick up a to-go order, or get your meal delivered whenever you crave a delicious and fresh breakfast.

Mr. Chicken

1415 S. Green Road

South Euclid, OH 44121

Online ordering: mrchickencle.com

Mr. Chicken has all your catering needs. Call Kathy at 216-409-3517. When you eat at Mr. Chicken, you’re family, and we only serve the best to our family. We use only the freshest farm-raised chickens. Our chickens go from farm to restaurant in just two days. Our famous coleslaw is made in-house. From our creamy mashed potatoes and scratch-made gravy to our warm, buttery biscuits and our crispy, juicy chicken, you can count on us for food you’ll be happy to enjoy.

