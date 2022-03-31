BURNTWOOD TAVERN
Join us at any of our ten locations for happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., 7 days a week, featuring $7 appetizers, $3 bottled beer, $4 draught beers, $5 house wines and $6 signature cocktails.
For more information, visit burntwoodtavern.com
DON RAMON MEXICAN GRILL & CANTINA
5708 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Order online from our website:
Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.
FLOUR RESTAURANT
Moreland Hills Towne Center
34205 Chagrin Boulevard (at Som Center Road)
Moreland Hills, OH 44022
216-464-3700
LUNCH:
Monday through Friday, 11:30 to 2:30 p.m.
DINNER:
Monday through Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m.
Friday and Saturdays, 5-11 p.m.
Sundays: Closed
When Chef Paul Minnillo combines his traditional Italian flavors with Chef Matt Mytro’s innovative culinary creations, magic happens. The product of their unique recipes are flavors reminiscent of your most memorable meals, with a decidedly different twist. The result is Flour Restaurant.
HUNAN BY THE FALLS
508 E. Washington St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-247-0808
Open 3 to 10 p.m. daily
Best carryout. Best Chinese.
Fresh – tasty – quality – value
2020 Cleveland Magazine Best Chinese Silver Spoon Award
Fabulous Chinese and Thai cuisine. Traditional and creative dishes are the bases for multiple awards from Cleveland Magazine, Northern Ohio Live, Chagrin Valley Times and Scene Magazine. Seasonal specials listed on the Hunan website. It’s so busy because it’s so good!
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Road (at Green), University Heights, OH 44118
216-382-5350
Tuesday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and closed on Mondays
With Jack’s all-day breakfast, you can sleep in and enjoy our many menu options even after morning is long gone. Choose from a variety of deli breakfast classics: pancakes, French toast, omelets or even traditional matzoh brei. Jack’s also offers an expansive kid’s menu with classics that even your picky little ones will enjoy. Dine-in with us, pick up a to-go order, or get your meal delivered whenever you crave a delicious and fresh breakfast.
Mr. Chicken
1415 S. Green Road
South Euclid, OH 44121
Online ordering: mrchickencle.com
Mr. Chicken has all your catering needs. Call Kathy at 216-409-3517. When you eat at Mr. Chicken, you’re family, and we only serve the best to our family. We use only the freshest farm-raised chickens. Our chickens go from farm to restaurant in just two days. Our famous coleslaw is made in-house. From our creamy mashed potatoes and scratch-made gravy to our warm, buttery biscuits and our crispy, juicy chicken, you can count on us for food you’ll be happy to enjoy.
Nosh listings provided by advertisers.