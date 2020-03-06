Bull & Bird Steakhouse

87 West St.

Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

440-528-3180

bullandbirdsteakhouse.com

Monday to Thursday, 5 to 9:30 p.m.; Fridays, 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturdays, 4:30 to 10 p.m. Bar opens at 4:30 p.m.; happy hour Monday to Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

As a historically-based American Steakhouse, we take our inspiration from classic European dishes and reinvent them. We also include our favorites from the sea, pasta dishes from Italy and ever changing seasonal chef’s features. The décor highlights comfortable leather seating, plaid booths, wood paneling and three fireplaces. Private rooms for up to 80.

Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina 

5708 Mayfield Road

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

440-461-9077

4866 Richmond Road

Warrensville Heights, OH 44128

216-831-3100

donramon-granfiestamex.com

Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks. Join us on March 18 for our fourth anniversary special. Take 25% off your total bill at Greens of Lyndhurst location only.

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse 

Beachwood, 216-464-0688

Downtown, 216-344-2244

Westlake, 440-892-4933

Akron, 330-670-6303

hydeparkrestaurants.com

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse has been voted “best steakhouse” in Cleveland for more than 25 years. This award-winning steakhouse offers aged and dry aged, prime, and American Wagyu steaks in addition to fresh grilled fish, and unparallel service in an atmosphere of posh modern elegance. Zagat Rated, Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. Private rooms available for groups up to 350. Valet parking is available.

Jack's Deli and Restaurant 

14990 Cedar Road (at South Green Road)

University Heights, OH 44121

216-382-5350

jacksdeliandrestaurant.com

Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jack’s Deli is Cleveland’s go-to for corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day (and every day). Celebrate with us on March 17 and enjoy one of our famous sandwiches. Not in the mood for corned beef? No problem. We’ll also have Irish whiskey, Guinness and all the classics you love.

Jekyll's Kitchen 

17 River St.

Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

440-893-0797 | jekyllskitchen.com

Monday to Thursday, 5 to 9:30 p.m.; Fridays, 4 to 10:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 to 10:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 to 8 p.m. Bar opens Monday to Thursday 4:30 p.m.; Fridays, 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m.

With breathtaking views of the Chagrin River waterfalls and an exhibition kitchen, this American Grill features a variety of grilled fish, aged steaks, ribs, roasted chicken, and burgers. Jekyll’s offers a relaxed, yet sophisticated atmophere, a large bar, five fireplaces, and private rooms for up to 100. Valet parking is available.

Larder Deli & Bakery 

1455 W. 29th St.

Cleveland, OH 44113

216-912-8203 | larderdb.com

Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Closed on Monday

Larder is an Eastern European delicatessen and bakery located in the Ohio City Firehouse in Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood, the perfect home for a “Delicatessen of Yesteryear.” We serve a wide variety of foods that support local farmers, producers, artisans, and fisherman and women keeping our money in our community. From knish to pastrami to chocolate babka, we’ve got your cravings covered. We also offer a wide variety of groceries and produce and if you are planning an event, we can host large parties from private dinners to classes.

Mallorca

1390 W. 9th St.

Cleveland, OH 44113

216-687-9494 | mallorcacle.com

Monday to Saturday, lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday to Thursday, 3 to 10:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 3 to 11:00 p.m.; and Sunday, dinner only from 1 to 10 p.m.

An authentic Spanish restaurant, family owned and operated for more than 23 years. Every day, we showcase the freshest seafood and specialties from the Iberian peninsula. Our bar has unique cocktails and wines. We invite you to enjoy an atmosphere that is European casual and says when you are here you are where you belong. Mallorca, a city landmark and destination restaurant, welcomes newcomers with open arms and long timers with an embrace that says your home.

ML Tavern

34105 Chagrin Blvd.

Moreland Hills, OH 44022

216-591-0340

MLTAV.com

Monday to Thursday, 5 to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m..

Bar opens at 4:30 p.m.; happy hour Monday to Friday, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

ML Tavern offers the best of seafood and steaks. In addition to our seafood based menu, we offer weekly seasonal specials of fish & shellfish. Our USDA prime steaks are aged for 21 days and broiled at over 1,600 degrees. Tavern specialties include chicken Milanese and parmesan, and classic burgers. Valet parking is available.

Slyman's Tavern 

Orange, 216-292-9610

Independence, 216-642-0062

Mentor, 440-497-5010

slymanstavern.com

Monday to Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Home of Cleveland’s biggest and best corned beef sandwich. For more than 50 years, Slyman’s has been Cleveland’s favorite deli for corned beef. Now Slyman’s Tavern features an outstanding menu of deli and tavern favorites in a comfortable dining atmosphere. Featuring daily food and drink specials, and our all-you-can-eat Sunday breakfast buffet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Happy hour, Monday to Friday, 3 to 6 p.m. $3 domestic drafts, $4 well cocktails and $5 select appetizers.

Taste of Kerala

3429 W. Brainard Road

Woodmere, OH 44122

216-450-1713

tasteofkeralam.com

Restaurant Hours

Tuesday to Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 8:30 p.m.

Buffet Hours

Tuesday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.

Taste of Kerala is an authentic Southern Indian restaurant and the first and the only Kerala restaurant in the state of Ohio. Kerala’s cuisine is unique and along with its excellent ambiance, offers vegan, vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes of fish, poultry and meat that are cooked in spices and coconut-based recipes, a promising treat for the taste buds.

The exotic dishes include puttu, idiyappam, curried tapioca, chicken, fish curry and an assortment of items not available in other Indian restaurants in the Cleveland area.

Texas De Brazil 

28125 Chagrin Blvd.

Woodmere, OH 44122

216-777-1413

texasdebrazil.com

Monday to Thursday, 5 to 9:30 p.m.; Friday, 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 4 to 9 p.m. Happy hour Monday to Friday, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Specials starting at $3.

Texas de Brazil Churrascaria combines the cuisine of Southern Brazil with the generous spirit of Texas in tempting, all-you-can-eat portions of seasoned beef, lamb, chicken and sausage, as well as an extravagant salad area with a wide array of seasonal chef-crafted items. An endless parade of gauchos visit your table with skewers of meat and carve directly onto your plate. Group dining packages and private space available. Located at Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere and Crocker Park in Westlake.

