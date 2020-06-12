Corky & Lenny's Restaurant and Deli 

27091 Chagrin Blvd.

Woodmere, OH 44122

(In Village Square Shopping Center at

Interstate 271 and Chagrin Boulevard)

216-464-3838

Fax: 216-464-1622

corkyandlennys.com

Tuesday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Excited to announce our reopening, with added dividers and other distancing measures in place. For more than 60 years, Corky & Lenny’s has been a family favorite, serving mouth-watering deli favorites as well as salads, fish, hamburgers, breakfast all day and amazing desserts. Corky’s serves wine, beer and liquor. Dine-in, carry-out, curbside and delivery options available. Look forward to seeing you soon.

Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina

5708 Mayfield Road

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

440-461-9077

4866 Richmond Road

Warrensville Heights, OH 44128

216-831-3100

Order online from our website

donramon-granfiestamex.com

Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving

margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.

Hunan By The Falls 

508 E. Washington St.

Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

440-247-0808

hunanbythefalls.com

Open 3 to 9 p.m. daily

Hunan by the Falls is an amazing choice for tasty Chinese as well as Thai fare. Offering full beer, wine and liquor, this busy Asian restaurant has been honored with years of “best” awards from Cleveland Magazine,

defunct Northern Ohio Live and Chagrin Valley Times. It is the current holder of Cleveland Magazine’s “Best of the East Chinese” as well as the 2020 Cleveland Magazine’s “Best Chinese Restaurant.” Diners come from as far south as Canton, as far west as Lorain and as far east as Youngstown to enjoy their fabulous cuisine. It’s so busy because it’s so good.

Jack’s Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Road (at Green),

University Heights, OH 44118

216-382-5350

jacksdeliandrestaurant.com

Tuesday to Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Closed on Monday

Jack’s is back. We’re excited to be open once again, this time for in-house dining, online ordering, curbside pickup and delivery. Visit our website to see our full menu and order the Jack’s classics you love with the click of a button. Looking to treat someone else? Our new ordering system allows you to purchase an e-gift card for your friends and family.

