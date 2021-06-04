Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina 

5708 Mayfield Road

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

440-461-9077

4866 Richmond Road

Warrensville Heights, OH 44128

216-831-3100

Order online from our website: donramon-granfiestamex.com

Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.

Hunan by the Falls

508 E. Washington St.

Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

440-247-0808

hunanbythefalls.com

Open 3 to 9 p.m. daily

Best carryout. Best Chinese

Fresh – tasty – quality – value

2020 Cleveland Magazine Best Chinese

Fabulous Chinese and Thai cuisine. Traditional and creative dishes are the bases for multiple awards from Cleveland Magazine, Northern Ohio Live, Chagrin Valley Times and Scene Magazine. Seasonal specials listed on the Hunan website. It’s so busy because it’s so good.

Jack’s Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road),

University Heights, OH 44118

216-382-5350

jacksdeliandrestaurant.com

Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.;

Monday, closed

Let Jack’s Deli cater your next social gathering! We can make any special occasion better with our delicious assortment of made-to-order deluxe trays, hot meals, snacks and desserts. Some of our popular trays include Jack’s famous deli tray, assorted sandwich tray, pastries and cookie tray, and many more. If you don’t see just what you’re looking for, we can prepare a custom tray that’s perfect for you. We’ll even deliver it to your home, office or event space!

Luca Restaurants

Acqua di Luca

500 West St. Clair Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44113

216-329-0700

lucarestaurants.com

info@lucarestaurants.com

Monday – Friday 5p-10p

Saturday – 5p to 11p

Sunday – 5p – 9p

Acqua di Luca is the third restaurant in Cleveland for Luca and Lola Sema. Luca Italian Cuisine (opened in 2013) and Luca West (opened in 2017) feature high-end modern northern Italian cuisine, outstanding wine list and service with a flair. Acqua di Luca is a Mediterranean seafood restaurant with whole fresh fish, a full selection of seafood with pasta dishes, unique beef selections and elevated pizza selections at the bar in a sleek warehouse setting.

Paws

(In the Bertram Inn)

600 N. Aurora Road

Aurora, OH 44202

330-995-7618

pawsrestaurant.com

PAWS, a casual dining restaurant, features savory entrées and sumptuous appetizers and desserts. Ask about new nightly features. Join us for happy hour, 4 to 6 p.m. Ten appetizers under $7.50. Sushi special every Wednesday night (dine-in only). Private dining room available.

Soba Asian Kitchen

1827 Coventry Road

Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

216-331-7029

sobaasiankitchen.com

Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.;

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Monday, closed

Soba Asian Kitchen is a newly opened fast casual Asian restaurant in the Cleveland Heights area. Soba is said to be a “hibachi-style restaurant without the show.” They offer fusion-style flavors that mix other ethnic flavors with Asian styles of cooking. They showcase affordable prices while working at a fast pace to offer the customer a delicious yet in-and-out quickly experience. It is said to have “fresh food and courteous service.” Soba Asian Kitchen should be on your list of new restaurants to check out, you will not regret it.

Taste of Kerala 

3429 W. Brainard Road

Woodmere, OH 44122

216-450-1713

tasteofkeralam.com

Restaurant Hours: Tuesday to Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, 12:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Taste of Kerala is an authentic Southern Indian restaurant. It is the first and the only Kerala restaurant in the state of Ohio. Kerala’s cuisine is unique and along with its excellent ambiance, offers vegan, vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes of fish, poultry and meat that are cooked in spices and coconut-based recipes, a promising treat for the taste buds. Known for their delicious and authentic Chicken Ulathiyathu, Taste of Kerala is a must try for Cleveland locals.

