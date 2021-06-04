Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina
5708 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Order online from our website: donramon-granfiestamex.com
Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.
Hunan by the Falls
508 E. Washington St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-247-0808
Open 3 to 9 p.m. daily
Best carryout. Best Chinese
Fresh – tasty – quality – value
2020 Cleveland Magazine Best Chinese
Fabulous Chinese and Thai cuisine. Traditional and creative dishes are the bases for multiple awards from Cleveland Magazine, Northern Ohio Live, Chagrin Valley Times and Scene Magazine. Seasonal specials listed on the Hunan website. It’s so busy because it’s so good.
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road),
University Heights, OH 44118
216-382-5350
Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.;
Monday, closed
Let Jack’s Deli cater your next social gathering! We can make any special occasion better with our delicious assortment of made-to-order deluxe trays, hot meals, snacks and desserts. Some of our popular trays include Jack’s famous deli tray, assorted sandwich tray, pastries and cookie tray, and many more. If you don’t see just what you’re looking for, we can prepare a custom tray that’s perfect for you. We’ll even deliver it to your home, office or event space!
Luca Restaurants
Acqua di Luca
500 West St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44113
216-329-0700
Monday – Friday 5p-10p
Saturday – 5p to 11p
Sunday – 5p – 9p
Acqua di Luca is the third restaurant in Cleveland for Luca and Lola Sema. Luca Italian Cuisine (opened in 2013) and Luca West (opened in 2017) feature high-end modern northern Italian cuisine, outstanding wine list and service with a flair. Acqua di Luca is a Mediterranean seafood restaurant with whole fresh fish, a full selection of seafood with pasta dishes, unique beef selections and elevated pizza selections at the bar in a sleek warehouse setting.
Paws
(In the Bertram Inn)
600 N. Aurora Road
Aurora, OH 44202
330-995-7618
PAWS, a casual dining restaurant, features savory entrées and sumptuous appetizers and desserts. Ask about new nightly features. Join us for happy hour, 4 to 6 p.m. Ten appetizers under $7.50. Sushi special every Wednesday night (dine-in only). Private dining room available.
Soba Asian Kitchen
1827 Coventry Road
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
216-331-7029
Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.;
Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Monday, closed
Soba Asian Kitchen is a newly opened fast casual Asian restaurant in the Cleveland Heights area. Soba is said to be a “hibachi-style restaurant without the show.” They offer fusion-style flavors that mix other ethnic flavors with Asian styles of cooking. They showcase affordable prices while working at a fast pace to offer the customer a delicious yet in-and-out quickly experience. It is said to have “fresh food and courteous service.” Soba Asian Kitchen should be on your list of new restaurants to check out, you will not regret it.
Taste of Kerala
3429 W. Brainard Road
Woodmere, OH 44122
216-450-1713
Restaurant Hours: Tuesday to Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, 12:00 to 8:30 p.m.
Taste of Kerala is an authentic Southern Indian restaurant. It is the first and the only Kerala restaurant in the state of Ohio. Kerala’s cuisine is unique and along with its excellent ambiance, offers vegan, vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes of fish, poultry and meat that are cooked in spices and coconut-based recipes, a promising treat for the taste buds. Known for their delicious and authentic Chicken Ulathiyathu, Taste of Kerala is a must try for Cleveland locals.
