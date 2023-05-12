Brown Barn Tavern
10700 Mayfield Road
Chardon, OH 44024
440-279-4747
Spring Hours of operation: Tuesday through Thursday 3 to 9 p.m., Friday & Saturday noon to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Independently owned and operated, the Brown Barn Tavern is nestled in Chardon, overlooking Alpine Valley Ski Resort. Punctuating our all-American gastropub ambiance are soaring 30-foot ceilings with rough-hewn beams and live edge tables. Our chef team is driven by a 90% scratch kitchen with great daily specials. Our bar features signature barn cocktails, craft beers and tavern wines. We are committed to excellence for our guests and the community and look forward to meeting you on your visit. Cheers, Marco and Jackie.
• Happy hours – Tuesday through Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.
• $1.75 Miller Lite and Labatt drafts
• $4 Tavern house wines
• $6 Signature Barn cocktails
• $6 Tavern appetizers
Burntwood Tavern
Join us at any of our 10 locations for happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., seven days a week, featuring $8 appetizers, $3 bottled beer, $4 draught beers, $6 house wines and $7 signature cocktails. For a list of local locations, hours, menus and for more information, visit burntwoodtavern.com.
Chicago Deli & Grill
34390 Aurora Road
Solon, OH 44139
440-248-8018
Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A Solon institution for more than 40 years, Chicago Deli & Grill offers great food at reasonable prices. Its diverse menu varies from standard deli fare, such as corned beef sandwiches and matzo ball soup, to Mediterranean delights, including hummus and chicken shawarma. If it’s a party you’re hosting, let Chicago Deli provide the party trays, hot food and desserts. Your one-stop shop for all your catering needs.
Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina
5708 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Order online from our web site: donramon-granfiestamex.com
Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m to 11 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road)
University Heights, OH 44121
216-382-5350
Tuesday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.;
Sunday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Mon: Closed
Jack's offers a variety of salad styles – from Jack's Famous Salad Bowl and Chopped Veggie to the Mediterranean and Southwest, and many more. Enjoy a delicious meal from the comfort of your own home with our delivery services. Order online today.
M Bevy
87 West St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-600-7189
An intimate, seated cocktail bar located in the historic downtown neighborhood of Chagrin Falls. We use the highest-quality ingredients to create both modern and classic cocktails in an elevated cozy environment resulting in an optimal, curated experience for each guest. Food options from M Italian & Sushi Junki menu. Come experience M Bevy and enjoy the art of the cocktail. Open Monday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to close. For more information, visit mbevy.com.
Piccolo Italian Restaurant
1261 SOM Center Road
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
440-646-1383
Dinner: Monday – Thursday 4 to 9 p.m.,
Friday & Saturday 4 to 10 p.m., Sunday 4 to 9 p.m.
Lunch: Monday – Friday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
“Piccolo, winner of Cleveland Magazine’s 2019 Best of the East” offers authentic Italian homemade recipes, showcased in all our dishes. Chef Chris Licht puts his signature contemporary twist on classic Italian Old World cuisine. Piccolo offers a full bar, extensive wine list and amazing happy hour specials. In-house private party rental available on Sunday afternoons. Don’t forget — Piccolo caters. Pick up, delivery or full-service catering and event coordination available for your next special occasion. For more information on our catering services, contact catering coordinator.