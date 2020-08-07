Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina
5708 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Order online from our website
Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.
Michaelangelo's Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar
2198 Murray Hill Road
Cleveland, OH 44106
216-721-0300
Reservations Suggested: usereso.com
Open for dinner: 5 p.m.
Wheelchair accessible
Michaelangelo’s, an elegant carriage house with its stone fireplace as well as outdoor patio welcomes its guests. Exquisite northern Italian cuisine prepared by our award-winning executive chef Michael Annandono, served Italian style. From filet mignon to salmon, everything is prepared to perfection, with detail such as truffle whipped potatoes (which are hand-smashed), rich meats (Piedmontese cuisine), pastas, fish and soups in our classic, yet contemporary dining room. Vegetarian friendly. Ask about our gluten-free options.
Certificate of excellence 2016 to2018 winner. Enjoy fine dining in a casual environment. Dine-in or curbside pickup.
Nosh listings provided by advertisers