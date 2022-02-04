Cut151 Supper Club
3355 Richmond Road, Beachwood
216-831-1004
Hours: Monday thru Thursday -5-9 p..m, Friday and Saturday 5-10 p..m, and Sunday 5-9 p.m.
Cut151 harkens back to classic supper clubs with great food, great conversation. Interested in carryout? Visit cut151.com for our new “Off the Cut” carryout menu – a fresh take on family-style dining at home. Happy hour from Monday to Friday 4:30 to 6 p.m., with special menu and 1/2 price wine on Mondays.
Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina
5708 Mayfield Road (The Greens of Lyndhurst)
Lyndhurst
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights
216-831-3100
Mon-Thurs, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri and Sat, noon-11 p.m. and Sunday, noon-9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks. Thank you for your patronage at all our locations. Join us for our Valentine’s Day specials Monday Feb. 14, half-off second entrée (when you purchase one meal and two drinks at regular price). We have drink specials on Margaritas and beer, 2 to 8 p.m. Join us on National Margarita Day on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Happy hour all day.
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road)
University Heights
216-382-5350
Tues-Sat, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Mon
There’s a lot to love about Jack’s Deli, but our specialty, homemade desserts are the sweetest ending to any meal. For a limited time only, we’re offering strawberry and chocolate cheesecake at a discounted price of $6.75. Stop by and grab a slice or take one home as the perfect pairing to your Valentine’s Day dinner! Don’t want to leave the house to satisfy your sweet tooth? Order online today for delivery.
Piccolo Authentic Italian
1261 Som Center Road
Mayfield Heights
440-646-1383
Tues-Thurs 4-9 p.m.; Fri and Sat 4-10 p.m.; Sun 4-9 p.m., closed Mon
Happy Hour 4-6 p.m., except Sat
Piccolo offers authentic homemade Italian recipes, showcased in all of their dishes. Chef/owner Chris Licht puts his signature contemporary twist on classic Old World cuisine. Menu includes pastas, pizzas, seafood, classic entrees and vegetarian options, a full bar, extensive wines and spirits and amazing happy hour specials. In-house private party rental is available Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Don’t forget – Piccolo caters! Food truck rental, full-service, drop-off and pickup options for all occasions.
Taste of Kerala
3429 W. Brainard Road
Woodmere
216-450-1713 • 216-450-1711
Tue-Sat 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Sun 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Taste of Kerala is an authentic Southern Indian restaurant and the first and the only Kerala restaurant in the state of Ohio. Kerala’s cuisine is unique and along with its excellent ambiance, offers vegan, vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes of fish, poultry and meat that are cooked in spices and coconut-based recipes; a promising treat for the taste buds. The exotic dishes include puttu, idiyappam, curried tapioca, chicken, fish curry and an assortment of items not available in other Indian restaurants in the Cleveland area.
