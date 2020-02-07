BULL & BIRD STEAKHOUSE
87 West St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-528-3180
Monday to Thursday, 5 to 9:30 p.m.; Fridays, 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturdays, 4:30 to 10 p.m. Bar opens at 4:30 p.m.; happy hour Monday to Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
As a historically-based American steakhouse, we take our inspiration from classic European dishes and reinvent them. We also include our favorites from the sea, pasta dishes from Italy and ever-changing seasonal chef’s features. The décor highlights comfortable leather seating, plaid booths, wood paneling and three fireplaces. Private rooms for up to 80.
DON RAMON MEXICAN GRILL & CANTINA
5708 Mayfield Road (The Greens of Lyndhurst)
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks. Thank you for your patronage at all our locations. Join us for our Valentine’s Day specials Friday Feb. 14, half-off second entrée (when you purchase one at regular price). We have drink specials on Margaritas and beer (2 to 8 p.m.). Join us on National Margarita Day on Saturday, Feb. 22. Happy hour all day.
GERACI’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
2266 Warrensville Center Road
University Heights, OH 44118
216-371-5643
29425 Chagrin Blvd.
Pepper Pike, OH 44122
216-831-1595
6687 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village, OH 44140
440-442-9600
Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Our family restaurant opened its doors July 2, 1956, by founders Frances and Michael Geraci. The restaurant is owned and operated by their daughter, Marti Geraci; her husband, Greg Spoth; and their children. Our casual, family-friendly restaurant proudly serves traditional Italian entrées. Our unaltered recipes have been passed down from our family in Sicily to ensure an authentic Italian experience. We are honored to be one of Cleveland’s longest-standing traditions.
HUNAN BY THE FALLS
508 E. Washington St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-247-0808
Sunday Noon to 8:45 p.m.; Monday to Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.
Hunan by the Falls is an amazing choice for tasty Chinese as well as Thai fare. Offering full beer, wine and liquor, this busy Asian restau-rant has been honored with years of “BEST” awards from Cleveland Magazine, the late Northern Ohio Live and the Chagrin Valley Times. It is the current holder of Cleveland Magazine’s Best of the East Chinese. Diners come from as far south as Canton, as far west as Lorain, and as far east as Youngstown to enjoy their fabulous cuisine. It’s so busy because it’s so good.
HYDE PARK PRIME STEAKHOUSE
Beachwood, 216-464-0688
Downtown, 216-344-2244
Westlake, 440-892-4933
Akron, 330-670-6303
Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse has been voted “Best Steakhouse” in Cleveland for over 25 years. This award-winning steakhouse offers aged and dry aged, prime and American Wagyu steaks in addition to fresh grilled fish and unparallel service in an atmosphere of posh modern elegance. Zagat Rated, Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. Private rooms available for groups up to 350. Valet parking is available.
JACK’S DELI AND RESTAURANT
14990 Cedar Road (at Green Road)
University Heights, OH 44121
216-382-5350
Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Love is in the air and dessert is everywhere. Our cakes are positively “to dine for” and the perfect way to end a date night with your special someone. Stop in for a discounted slice of red velvet cake or try our decadent strawberry cheesecake. See our ad or visit our Facebook page for more details.
JEKYLL’S KITCHEN
17 River St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-893-0797
Monday to Thursday, 5 to 9:30 p.m.; Fridays, 4 to 10:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 to 10:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 to 8 p.m. Bar opens Monday to Thursday 4:30 p.m.; Fridays, 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m.
With breathtaking views of the Chagrin River waterfalls and an exhibition kitchen, this American grill features a variety of grilled fish, aged steaks, ribs, roasted chicken and burgers. Jekyll’s offers a relaxed, yet sophisticated atmophere, a large bar, five fireplaces, and private rooms for up to 100. Valet parking is available
THE LEOPARD
(In the Bertram Inn)
600 N. Aurora Road
Aurora, OH 44202
330-562-2111
The Leopard, a AAA four-diamond restaurant, offers exceptional cuisine and an elegant atmosphere. The menu features international dishes with many seasonal influences and the freshest ingredients. Extensive international wine selection is featured. Voted one of Cleveland’s “A-List” restaurants, with old-school sophistication and contemporary touches. Unflaggingly attentive and intuitive service. Half-price price wines Tuesday through Thursday evenings.
ML TAVERN
34105 Chagrin Blvd.
Moreland Hills, OH 44022
216-591-0340
Monday to Thursday, 5 to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.. Bar opens at 4:30 p.m.; happy hour Monday to Friday, 4:30 to 6 p.m.
ML Tavern offers the best of seafood and steaks. In addition to our seafood based menu, we offer weekly seasonal specials of fish and shellfish. Our USDA prime steaks are aged for 21 days and broiled at over 1,600 degrees. Tavern specialties include Chicken Milanese & Parmesan, and classic burgers. Valet parking is available.
PAWS
(In the Bertram Inn)
600 N. Aurora Road
Aurora, OH 44202
330-995-7618
PAWS, a casual dining restaurant, features savory entrees and sumptuous small plates and desserts. Join us for our prime rib weekends. Ask about new nightly features. Join us for happy hour seven days a week, 4 to 6 p.m. Ten appetizers under $7.50. Half price pizza and 50-cent wings every Monday from 4 to 9 p.m. Sushi special every Wednesday night. Buy one, get one (dine-in only). Private dining room available.
Taste of Kerala
3429 W. Brainard Road
Woodmere Village, OH
216-450-1713
Restaurant Hours
Tuesday to Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 9.30 p.m.; Sunday noon to 8.30 p.m.
Buffet Hours
Tuesday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.
Taste of Kerala is an authentic Southern Indian restaurant and the first and the only Kerala restaurant in the state of Ohio. Kerala’s cuisine is unique and along with its excellent ambience, offers vegan, vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes of fish, poultry and meat that are cooked in spices and coconut-based recipes, a promising treat for the taste buds. The exotic dishes include puttu, idiyappam, curried tapioca, chicken, fish curry and an assortment of items not available in other Indian restaurants in the Cleveland area.
TRES POTRILLOS RESTAURANTE MEXICANO
25765 Chagrin Blvd.
(Chagrin Boulevard and Richmond Road), Beachwood
216-591-1202
Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
We take pride in offering only the freshest ingredients in our food prepared for our customers. Our extensive menu includes seafood, vegetarian and vegan entrees. Top-shelf margaritas handcrafted and made with fresh fruit and 115 different types of tequila and more than eight infused tequilas with fruit. We bring you a little piece of Mexico in every dish we serve. Join us on Valentine’s Day Feb. 14 with live music from 6 to 10 p.m. Also, National Margarita Day is Feb. 22. Join us for jumbo lime Margaritas ($5) and top-shelf Margaritas ($10).
