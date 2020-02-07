BULL & BIRD STEAKHOUSE

87 West St.

Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

440-528-3180

bullandbirdsteakhouse.com

Monday to Thursday, 5 to 9:30 p.m.; Fridays, 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturdays, 4:30 to 10 p.m. Bar opens at 4:30 p.m.; happy hour Monday to Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

As a historically-based American steakhouse, we take our inspiration from classic European dishes and reinvent them. We also include our favorites from the sea, pasta dishes from Italy and ever-changing seasonal chef’s features. The décor highlights comfortable leather seating, plaid booths, wood paneling and three fireplaces. Private rooms for up to 80.

DON RAMON MEXICAN GRILL & CANTINA

5708 Mayfield Road (The Greens of Lyndhurst)

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

440-461-9077

4866 Richmond Road

Warrensville Heights, OH 44128

216-831-3100

donramon-granfiestamex.com

Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks. Thank you for your patronage at all our locations. Join us for our Valentine’s Day specials Friday Feb. 14, half-off second entrée (when you purchase one at regular price). We have drink specials on Margaritas and beer (2 to 8 p.m.). Join us on National Margarita Day on Saturday, Feb. 22. Happy hour all day.

GERACI’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

2266 Warrensville Center Road

University Heights, OH 44118

216-371-5643

29425 Chagrin Blvd.

Pepper Pike, OH 44122

216-831-1595

6687 Wilson Mills Road

Mayfield Village, OH 44140

440-442-9600

geracisrestaurant.com

Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Our family restaurant opened its doors July 2, 1956, by founders Frances and Michael Geraci. The restaurant is owned and operated by their daughter, Marti Geraci; her husband, Greg Spoth; and their children. Our casual, family-friendly restaurant proudly serves traditional Italian entrées. Our unaltered recipes have been passed down from our family in Sicily to ensure an authentic Italian experience. We are honored to be one of Cleveland’s longest-standing traditions.

HUNAN BY THE FALLS

508 E. Washington St.

Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

440-247-0808

hunanbythefalls.com

Sunday Noon to 8:45 p.m.; Monday to Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.

Hunan by the Falls is an amazing choice for tasty Chinese as well as Thai fare. Offering full beer, wine and liquor, this busy Asian restau-rant has been honored with years of “BEST” awards from Cleveland Magazine, the late Northern Ohio Live and the Chagrin Valley Times. It is the current holder of Cleveland Magazine’s Best of the East Chinese. Diners come from as far south as Canton, as far west as Lorain, and as far east as Youngstown to enjoy their fabulous cuisine. It’s so busy because it’s so good.

HYDE PARK PRIME STEAKHOUSE

Beachwood, 216-464-0688

Downtown, 216-344-2244

Westlake, 440-892-4933

Akron, 330-670-6303

hydeparkrestaurants.com

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse has been voted “Best Steakhouse” in Cleveland for over 25 years. This award-winning steakhouse offers aged and dry aged, prime and American Wagyu steaks in addition to fresh grilled fish and unparallel service in an atmosphere of posh modern elegance. Zagat Rated, Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. Private rooms available for groups up to 350. Valet parking is available.

JACK’S DELI AND RESTAURANT

14990 Cedar Road (at Green Road)

University Heights, OH 44121

216-382-5350

jacksdeliandrestaurant.com

Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Love is in the air and dessert is everywhere. Our cakes are positively “to dine for” and the perfect way to end a date night with your special someone. Stop in for a discounted slice of red velvet cake or try our decadent strawberry cheesecake. See our ad or visit our Facebook page for more details.

JEKYLL’S KITCHEN

17 River St.

Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

440-893-0797

jekyllskitchen.com

Monday to Thursday, 5 to 9:30 p.m.; Fridays, 4 to 10:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 to 10:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 to 8 p.m. Bar opens Monday to Thursday 4:30 p.m.; Fridays, 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m.

With breathtaking views of the Chagrin River waterfalls and an exhibition kitchen, this American grill features a variety of grilled fish, aged steaks, ribs, roasted chicken and burgers. Jekyll’s offers a relaxed, yet sophisticated atmophere, a large bar, five fireplaces, and private rooms for up to 100. Valet parking is available

THE LEOPARD

(In the Bertram Inn)

600 N. Aurora Road

Aurora, OH 44202

330-562-2111

theleopardrestaurant.com

The Leopard, a AAA four-diamond restaurant, offers exceptional cuisine and an elegant atmosphere. The menu features international dishes with many seasonal influences and the freshest ingredients. Extensive international wine selection is featured. Voted one of Cleveland’s “A-List” restaurants, with old-school sophistication and contemporary touches. Unflaggingly attentive and intuitive service. Half-price price wines Tuesday through Thursday evenings.

ML TAVERN

34105 Chagrin Blvd.

Moreland Hills, OH 44022

216-591-0340

MLTAV.com

Monday to Thursday, 5 to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.. Bar opens at 4:30 p.m.; happy hour Monday to Friday, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

ML Tavern offers the best of seafood and steaks. In addition to our seafood based menu, we offer weekly seasonal specials of fish and shellfish. Our USDA prime steaks are aged for 21 days and broiled at over 1,600 degrees. Tavern specialties include Chicken Milanese & Parmesan, and classic burgers. Valet parking is available.

PAWS

(In the Bertram Inn)

600 N. Aurora Road

Aurora, OH 44202

330-995-7618

pawsrestaurant.com

PAWS, a casual dining restaurant, features savory entrees and sumptuous small plates and desserts. Join us for our prime rib weekends. Ask about new nightly features. Join us for happy hour seven days a week, 4 to 6 p.m. Ten appetizers under $7.50. Half price pizza and 50-cent wings every Monday from 4 to 9 p.m. Sushi special every Wednesday night. Buy one, get one (dine-in only). Private dining room available.

Taste of Kerala

3429 W. Brainard Road

Woodmere Village, OH

216-450-1713

tasteofkeralam.com

Restaurant Hours

Tuesday to Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 9.30 p.m.; Sunday noon to 8.30 p.m.

Buffet Hours

Tuesday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.

Taste of Kerala is an authentic Southern Indian restaurant and the first and the only Kerala restaurant in the state of Ohio. Kerala’s cuisine is unique and along with its excellent ambience, offers vegan, vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes of fish, poultry and meat that are cooked in spices and coconut-based recipes, a promising treat for the taste buds. The exotic dishes include puttu, idiyappam, curried tapioca, chicken, fish curry and an assortment of items not available in other Indian restaurants in the Cleveland area.

TRES POTRILLOS RESTAURANTE MEXICANO

25765 Chagrin Blvd.

(Chagrin Boulevard and Richmond Road), Beachwood

216-591-1202

trespotrillosrestaurantes.com

Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

We take pride in offering only the freshest ingredients in our food prepared for our customers. Our extensive menu includes seafood, vegetarian and vegan entrees. Top-shelf margaritas handcrafted and made with fresh fruit and 115 different types of tequila and more than eight infused tequilas with fruit. We bring you a little piece of Mexico in every dish we serve. Join us on Valentine’s Day Feb. 14 with live music from 6 to 10 p.m. Also, National Margarita Day is Feb. 22. Join us for jumbo lime Margaritas ($5) and top-shelf Margaritas ($10).

