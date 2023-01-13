Brown Barn Tavern
10700 Mayfield Road
Chardon, OH 44024
440-279-4747
Fall/Winter Hours of Operation
Tuesday to Friday, 3 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.
Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Brunch service 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
Independently owned and operated, the Brown Barn Tavern is nestled in Chardon, Ohio, overlooking Alpine Valley Ski Resort. Punctuating our all-American gastropub ambiance are soaring 30-foot ceilings with rough-hewn beams and live edge tables. Our chef team is driven by a 90% scratch kitchen with great daily specials. Our bar features signature barn cocktails, craft beers and tavern wines. We are committed to excellence for our guests and the community and look forward to meeting you on your visit. Cheers, Marco and Jackie.
• Happy hours – Tuesday through Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.
• $1.75 Miller Lite and Labatt drafts
• $4 Tavern house wines
• $6 Signature Barn cocktails
• $6 Tavern appetizers
Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina
5708 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Order online from our website: donramon-granfiestamex.com
Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Road (at South Green and Cedar roads),
University Heights
P. 216-382-5350
Tuesday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday: closed
Kick off the new year with Jack’s Deli this January. With the holidays over, you may not feel like cooking. Stop by Jack’s for a delicious homemade meal or grab some carryout to take home. Don’t want to brave the Cleveland winter to visit us in person?Thankfully, you can enjoy your Jack’s favorites from the comfort of your own home with our delivery services.Order online today.
Piccolo Authentic Italian
1261 Som Center Road
Mayfield Heights
440-646-1383
Lunch - Mon. – Friday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dinner - Mon. – Thursday 4 to 9 p.m.
Dinner – Friday and Saturday 4 to 10 p.m.
Dinner – Sunday 4 to 9 p.m.
Happy Hour – 4-6 p.m., except Saturday
Piccolo offers authentic homemade Italian recipes, showcased in all of their dishes. Chef/owner Chris Licht puts his signature contemporary twist on classic Old World cuisine. Menu includes pastas, pizzas, seafood, classic entrees and vegetarian options, a full bar, extensive wines and spirits and amazing happy hour specials. Can accommodate private events Saturday and Sunday from. 11 to 3 p.m. Don’t forget – Piccolo caters! Food truck rental, full-service, dropoff and pickup options for all occasions.
Nosh listings provided by advertisers.