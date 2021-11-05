DON RAMON MEXICAN GRILL & CANTINA
5708 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Order online from our website: donramon-granfiestamex.com
Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.
HUNAN BY THE FALLS
508 E. Washington St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-247-0808
Open 3 to 10 p.m. daily
Best carryout. Best Chinese
Fresh – tasty – quality – value
2020 Cleveland Magazine Best Chinese Silver Spoon Award
Fabulous Chinese and Thai cuisine. Traditional and creative dishes are the bases for multiple awards from Cleveland Magazine, Northern Ohio Live, Chagrin Valley Times and Scene Magazine. Seasonal specials listed on the Hunan website. It’s so busy because it’s so good!
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Road (at Green)
University Heights, OH 44118
216-382-5350
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Closed Mondays.
Our delicious, fan-favorite dessert is back! Jack’s homemade pumpkin cheesecake has returned just in time for fall. Stop by the restaurant to satisfy your sweet tooth or order online and have it delivered straight to your door. Don’t want to cook for the upcoming seasonal celebrations? Our pumpkin cheesecake and other sweet selections will make the perfect dessert for your holiday event. Try this customer-approved seasonal classic before it’s gone!
Mr. Chicken
1415 S. Green Road
South Euclid, OH 44121
Online ordering at Mrchickencle.com
Mr. Chicken has all your catering needs. Call Kathy at 216-409-3517. When you eat at Mr. Chicken, you’re family, and we only serve the best to our family. We use only the freshest farm-raised chickens. Our chickens go from farm to restaurant in just two days. Our famous coleslaw is made in-house. From our creamy mashed potatoes and scratch-made gravy to our warm, buttery biscuits and our crispy, juicy chicken, you can count on us for food you’ll be happy to enjoy.
