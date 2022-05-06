Burntwood Tavern
Join us at any of our 10 locations for happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., 7 days a week, featuring $7 appetizers, $3 bottled beer, $4 draught beers, $5 house wines and $6 signature cocktails.
For more information, visit burntwoodtavern.com
Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina
5708 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Order online from our website donramon-granfiestamex.com
Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, Noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday, Noon to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks. Bring mom and grandma to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8.
Flour restaurant
Moreland Hills Towne Center
34205 Chagrin Boulevard (at SOM Center Road)
Moreland Hills, OH 44022
216-464-3700
LUNCH:
Monday through Friday, 11:30 to 2:30 p.m.
DINNER:
Monday through Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m.
Friday and Saturdays, 5-11 p.m.Sundays: Closed
When chef Paul Minnillo combines his traditional Italian flavors with chef Matt Mytro’s innovative culinary creations, magic happens. The product of their unique recipes are flavors reminiscent of your most memorable meals, with a decidedly different twist. The result is Flour Restaurant.
Hunan by the Falls
508 E. Washington St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-247-0808
Open 3 to 10 p.m. daily
Best carryout. Best Chinese.
Fresh – tasty – quality – value
2020 Cleveland Magazine Best Chinese Silver Spoon Award
Fabulous Chinese and Thai cuisine. Traditional and creative dishes are the bases for multiple awards from Cleveland Magazine, Northern Ohio Live, Chagrin Valley Times and Scene Magazine. Seasonal specials listed on the Hunan website. It’s so busy because it’s so good!
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road)
University Heights, OH 44118
P: 216-382-5350
Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sundays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Closed on Mondays
Are you craving a refreshing and light meal this spring? While Jack’s is known for our delicious, overstuffed sandwiches, we also offer a variety of light salad options including Jack’s Famous Salad Bowl. Each salad even comes with a choice of bread, bagel or roll. Dine with us, pick up a to-go order or get a delicious salad delivered straight to you. For a limited time only, take $1 off any large salad.
M Bevy
87 West Street
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-600-7189
An intimate, seated cocktail bar located in the historic downtown neighborhood of Chagrin Falls. We use the highest-quality ingredients to create both modern and classic cocktails in an elevated cozy environment resulting in an optimal, curated experience for each guest. Food options from M Italian & Sushi Junki menu. Come experience M Bevy and enjoy the art of the cocktail. Open Monday – Sunday from 4pm to close. For more information, visit mbevy.com.
Mr. Chicken
1415 S. Green Road
South Euclid, OH 44121
Online ordering: mrchickencle.com
Mr. Chicken has all your catering needs. Call Kathy at 216-409-3517. When you eat at Mr. Chicken, you’re family, and we only serve the best to our family. We use only the freshest farm-raised chickens. Our chickens go from farm to restaurant in just two days. Our famous coleslaw is made in-house. From our creamy mashed potatoes and scratch-made gravy to our warm, buttery biscuits and our crispy, juicy chicken, you can count on us for food you’ll be happy to enjoy.
PAWS
(In the Bertram Inn)
600 N. Aurora Road
Aurora, OH 44202
330-995-7618
PAWS, a casual dining restaurant, features savory entrées and sumptuous appetizers and desserts. Ask about new nightly features. Join us for happy hour seven days a week, 4 to 6 p.m. Ten appetizers under $7.50. Sushi special every Wednesday night. Buy one, get one (dine-in only). Private dining room available.
Pinstripes
111 Park Ave.
Orange Village, OH 44122
216-415-8010
Head to Pinstripes to celebrate Mom this Mother’s Day with our Sunday Brunch Buffet. The Sunday Brunch Buffet includes a Signature Waffle Station, Carving Station, Sweets Table and more. Don’t forget about our Bottomless Mimosas and Aperol Spritzes! Plus, each mom will get complimentary flowers on behalf of the Pinstripes team. The Brunch Buffet is available from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM.
Nosh listings provided by advertisers.