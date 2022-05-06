Burntwood Tavern

Join us at any of our 10 locations for happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., 7 days a week, featuring $7 appetizers, $3 bottled beer, $4 draught beers, $5 house wines and $6 signature cocktails.

For more information, visit burntwoodtavern.com

Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina

5708 Mayfield Road

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

440-461-9077

4866 Richmond Road

Warrensville Heights, OH 44128

216-831-3100

Order online from our website donramon-granfiestamex.com

Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, Noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday, Noon to 9 p.m.

Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks. Bring mom and grandma to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8.

Flour restaurant 

Moreland Hills Towne Center

34205 Chagrin Boulevard (at SOM Center Road)

Moreland Hills, OH 44022

216-464-3700

flourrestaurant.com

LUNCH:

Monday through Friday, 11:30 to 2:30 p.m.

DINNER:

Monday through Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturdays, 5-11 p.m.Sundays: Closed

When chef Paul Minnillo combines his traditional Italian flavors with chef Matt Mytro’s innovative culinary creations, magic happens. The product of their unique recipes are flavors reminiscent of your most memorable meals, with a decidedly different twist. The result is Flour Restaurant.

Hunan by the Falls 

508 E. Washington St.

Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

440-247-0808

hunanbythefalls.com

Open 3 to 10 p.m. daily

Best carryout. Best Chinese.

Fresh – tasty – quality – value

2020 Cleveland Magazine Best Chinese Silver Spoon Award

Fabulous Chinese and Thai cuisine. Traditional and creative dishes are the bases for multiple awards from Cleveland Magazine, Northern Ohio Live, Chagrin Valley Times and Scene Magazine. Seasonal specials listed on the Hunan website. It’s so busy because it’s so good!

Jack’s Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road)

University Heights, OH 44118

P: 216-382-5350

jacksdeliandrestaurant.com

Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sundays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Closed on Mondays

Are you craving a refreshing and light meal this spring? While Jack’s is known for our delicious, overstuffed sandwiches, we also offer a variety of light salad options including Jack’s Famous Salad Bowl. Each salad even comes with a choice of bread, bagel or roll. Dine with us, pick up a to-go order or get a delicious salad delivered straight to you. For a limited time only, take $1 off any large salad.

M Bevy

87 West Street

Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

440-600-7189

An intimate, seated cocktail bar located in the historic downtown neighborhood of Chagrin Falls. We use the highest-quality ingredients to create both modern and classic cocktails in an elevated cozy environment resulting in an optimal, curated experience for each guest. Food options from M Italian & Sushi Junki menu. Come experience M Bevy and enjoy the art of the cocktail. Open Monday – Sunday from 4pm to close. For more information, visit mbevy.com.

Mr. Chicken

1415 S. Green Road

South Euclid, OH 44121

Online ordering: mrchickencle.com

Mr. Chicken has all your catering needs. Call Kathy at 216-409-3517. When you eat at Mr. Chicken, you’re family, and we only serve the best to our family. We use only the freshest farm-raised chickens. Our chickens go from farm to restaurant in just two days. Our famous coleslaw is made in-house. From our creamy mashed potatoes and scratch-made gravy to our warm, buttery biscuits and our crispy, juicy chicken, you can count on us for food you’ll be happy to enjoy.

PAWS

(In the Bertram Inn)

600 N. Aurora Road

Aurora, OH 44202

330-995-7618

pawsrestaurant.com

PAWS, a casual dining restaurant, features savory entrées and sumptuous appetizers and desserts. Ask about new nightly features. Join us for happy hour seven days a week, 4 to 6 p.m. Ten appetizers under $7.50. Sushi special every Wednesday night. Buy one, get one (dine-in only). Private dining room available.

Pinstripes

111 Park Ave.

Orange Village, OH 44122

216-415-8010

pinstripes.com/cleveland-ohio

Head to Pinstripes to celebrate Mom this Mother’s Day with our Sunday Brunch Buffet. The Sunday Brunch Buffet includes a Signature Waffle Station, Carving Station, Sweets Table and more. Don’t forget about our Bottomless Mimosas and Aperol Spritzes! Plus, each mom will get complimentary flowers on behalf of the Pinstripes team. The Brunch Buffet is available from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM.

Nosh listings provided by advertisers.

