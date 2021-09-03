Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina
5708 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Order online from our website: donramon-granfiestamex.com
Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road)
University Heights, OH 44118
216-382-5350
Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Closed Mondays
L’shana Tovah! From our Jack’s Deli family to yours, we would like to wish everyone an extra sweet new year. May your holiday season and the coming year be full of happiness, peace and good health! Don’t forget to pick up your delicious Rosh Hashanah orders on Monday, Sept. 6 before 3 p.m. We look forward to seeing you all at Jack’s for a new year filled with friends, family and good food.
Lee’s Seafood Boil - Solon
28500 Miles Road, Suite A
Solon, OH 44139
440-394-8229/8227
Order for pick up: leeseafoodboil.com
Delivery at Doordash, Uber, Grubhub
Sunday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays until 10:30 p.m.
Lee’s Seafood Boil now open up its fifth location in Solon. Located right next to Miles Farmers Market. Lee’s also offer baskets, rice bowl starting from $8. Follow us and get $5 off $50 when you dine-in.
MOJO world eats & drink
2196 Lee Road
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
Facebook: mojocle1
Instagram: @mojocle1
Twitter: @mojocle
Chef Michael Herschman brings his uniquely innovative cuisine to Cleveland via MOJO world eats and drink. Pacific Rim/Asian, Mediterranean, European and Continental flavors can all be found on a small plates menu that is served in a bold and vibrant dining atmosphere. Potent potables, killer patio, warm hospitality. Delivery and curbside service available. The safest and delicious choice for dining. Get yer MOJO on.
