Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina
5708 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Order online from our website: donramon-granfiestamex.com
Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.;
and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.
Hunan by the Falls
508 E. Washington St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-247-0808
Open 3 to 10 p.m. daily
Best carryout. Best Chinese
Fresh – tasty – quality – value
2020 Cleveland Magazine Best Chinese Silver Spoon Award
Fabulous Chinese and Thai cuisine. Traditional and creative dishes are the bases for multiple awards from Cleveland Magazine, Northern Ohio Live, Chagrin Valley Times and Scene Magazine. Seasonal specials listed on the Hunan website. It’s so busy because it’s so good!
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road),
University Heights
216-382-5350
Tuesday-Saturday: 9 a.m. -7 p.m., Sunday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday: Closed
Ring in the new year from anywhere with Jack’s Deli! When the holidays are over and the weather is cold, you may not feel like cooking or leaving the house for a delicious meal.
Thankfully, you can enjoy your favorites from Jack’s from the comfort of your home with our delivery and carryout services! Simply head to our website to browse our menu and place your online order.
