Block's Bagels, Bakery and Deli 

6115 McNaughten Ctr.

(I-270 & E. Main)

614-863-0470

blocksbagelsdeli.com

Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m.to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Curbside pickup, delivery and inside dining

Block's Bexley

3012 E. Broad St.

(E. Broad & Chesterfield)

614-235-2551

bexleyblocks.com

Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Curbside pickup, delivery and no inside dining

A Columbus tradition since 1967. Twenty-five varieties baked fresh every day. Breakfast all day. Hand-tossed salads, sandwiches, homemade soups, breads, brownies and cookies, deli trays and box lunches. Block’s has been locally honored for its quality and has customers all over the United States. The wholesale and catering divisions are constantly delivering fresh product all over the Columbus area and shipping to any location. All bagels and baked goods at the McNaughten location only inspected and approved as kosher by the Columbus Vaad Hoir.

Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina 

5708 Mayfield Road

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

440-461-9077

4866 Richmond Road

Warrensville Heights, OH 44128

216-831-3100

Order online from our website

donramon-granfiestamex.com

Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving

margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.

Jack’s Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road)

University Heights, OH 44118

216-382-5350

jacksdeliandrestaurant.com

Tuesday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Closed on Mondays.

We hope everyone had a wonderful holiday filled with great weather, company and of course, food. Looking to treat the family to a nice meal? We have family dinner prices now available, along with many different ordering options that allow you to eat Jack’s in the comfort of your home or at our sanitized restaurant. Visit our website to see our full menu and order the Jack’s classics you love with the click of a button.

Michaelangelo’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar

2198 Murray Hill Road

Cleveland, OH 44106

216-721-0300

mangelos.com

Reservations Suggested: usereso.com

Open for dinner: 5 p.m.

Wheelchair accessible

Michaelangelo’s, an elegant carriage house with its stone fireplace as well as outdoor patio welcomes its guests. Exquisite northern Italian cuisine prepared by our award-winning executive chef Michael Annandono, served Italian style. From filet mignon to salmon, everything is prepared to perfection, with detail such as truffle whipped potatoes (which are hand-smashed), rich meats (Piedmontese cuisine), pastas, fish and soups in our classic, yet contemporary dining room. Vegetarian friendly. Ask about our gluten-free options. Certificate of excellence 2016 to2018 winner. Enjoy fine dining in a casual environment. Dine-in or curbside pickup.

Nosh listings provided by advertisers

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get more feature stories from the CJN

Choose from our popular e-newsletters and get e-mail updates right to your inbox.

Recommended for you