Block's Bagels, Bakery and Deli
6115 McNaughten Ctr.
(I-270 & E. Main)
614-863-0470
Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m.to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Curbside pickup, delivery and inside dining
Block's Bexley
3012 E. Broad St.
(E. Broad & Chesterfield)
614-235-2551
Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Curbside pickup, delivery and no inside dining
A Columbus tradition since 1967. Twenty-five varieties baked fresh every day. Breakfast all day. Hand-tossed salads, sandwiches, homemade soups, breads, brownies and cookies, deli trays and box lunches. Block’s has been locally honored for its quality and has customers all over the United States. The wholesale and catering divisions are constantly delivering fresh product all over the Columbus area and shipping to any location. All bagels and baked goods at the McNaughten location only inspected and approved as kosher by the Columbus Vaad Hoir.
Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina
5708 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Order online from our website
Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving
margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road)
University Heights, OH 44118
216-382-5350
Tuesday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Closed on Mondays.
We hope everyone had a wonderful holiday filled with great weather, company and of course, food. Looking to treat the family to a nice meal? We have family dinner prices now available, along with many different ordering options that allow you to eat Jack’s in the comfort of your home or at our sanitized restaurant. Visit our website to see our full menu and order the Jack’s classics you love with the click of a button.
Michaelangelo’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar
2198 Murray Hill Road
Cleveland, OH 44106
216-721-0300
Reservations Suggested: usereso.com
Open for dinner: 5 p.m.
Wheelchair accessible
Michaelangelo’s, an elegant carriage house with its stone fireplace as well as outdoor patio welcomes its guests. Exquisite northern Italian cuisine prepared by our award-winning executive chef Michael Annandono, served Italian style. From filet mignon to salmon, everything is prepared to perfection, with detail such as truffle whipped potatoes (which are hand-smashed), rich meats (Piedmontese cuisine), pastas, fish and soups in our classic, yet contemporary dining room. Vegetarian friendly. Ask about our gluten-free options. Certificate of excellence 2016 to2018 winner. Enjoy fine dining in a casual environment. Dine-in or curbside pickup.
