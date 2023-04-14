Brown Barn Tavern
10700 Mayfield Road
Chardon, OH 44024
440-279-4747
Spring hours of operation: Tuesday through Friday 3 to 9 p.m., Saturday noon to 9 p.m. (Brunch service noon to 3pm), Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Independently owned and operated, the Brown Barn Tavern is nestled in Chardon, overlooking Alpine Valley Ski Resort. Punctuating our all-American gastropub ambiance are soaring 30-foot ceilings with rough-hewn beams and live edge tables. Our chef team is driven by a 90% scratch kitchen with great daily specials. Our bar features signature barn cocktails, craft beers and tavern wines. We are committed to excellence for our guests and the community and look forward to meeting you on your visit. Cheers, Marco and Jackie.
• Happy hours – Tuesday through Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.
• $1.75 Miller Lite and Labatt drafts
• $4 Tavern house wines
• $6 Signature Barn cocktails
• $6 Tavern appetizers
Burntwood Tavern
Join us at any of our 10 locations for happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., seven days a week, featuring $8 appetizers, $3 bottled beer, $4 draught beers, $6 house wines and $7 signature cocktails. For a list of local locations, hours, menus and for more information, visit burntwoodtavern.com.
Chicago Deli & Grill
34390 Aurora Road
Solon, OH 44139
440-248-8018
Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A Solon institution for more than 40 years, Chicago Deli & Grill offers great food at reasonable prices. Its diverse menu varies from standard deli fare, such as corned beef sandwiches and matzo ball soup, to Mediterranean delights, including hummus and chicken shawarma. If it’s a party you’re hosting, let Chicago Deli provide the party trays, hot food and desserts. Your one stop shop for all your catering needs.
Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina
5708 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Order online from our web site: donramon-granfiestamex.com
Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to midnight, Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is
the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For
dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.
Giovanni's Ristorante
25550 Chagrin Blvd.,
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-831-8625
Monday to Friday Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dinner 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.; Take-out available. Lounge open 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Closed on Sunday.
Giovanni’s is a gem of Northeast Ohio since 1976. Join us for our beautiful mixture of classic Italian fare with a modern inventive twist and service that is rivaled by none. Whether it be an anniversary dinner in our main dining room or simply grabbing a bite after work at the bar, we strive to give you the best that there is to offer. Dining here is more than simply eating, it is an experience for each of your senses.
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road)
University Heights, OH 44121
216-382-5350
Tuesday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.;
Sunday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Mon: Closed
Breakfast is served. Stop by Jack’s for a delicious homemade meal or grab some carryout to take home. You can enjoy your Jack’s favorites from the comfort of your own home with our delivery services. Order online today.
M Bevy
87 West St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-600-7189
An intimate, seated cocktail bar located in the historic downtown neighborhood of Chagrin Falls. We use the highest-quality ingredients to create both modern and classic cocktails in an elevated cozy environment resulting in an optimal, curated experience for each guest. Food options from M Italian & Sushi Junki menu. Come experience M Bevy and enjoy the art of the cocktail. Open Monday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to close. For more information, visit mbevy.com.
MOJO world eats and drink
2196 Lee Road
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
216-932-9000
Chef/owner Michael Herschman presents his unique and innovative world beat cuisine in a small plate format. Pacific Rim/Asian, European, Latin &and regional American flavors combined with creative cocktails, boutique wines and craft beers make for a great night out. Awesome covered and heated patio dining and a fantastic Sunday Brunch make MOJO world eats and drink your destination for small plates and potent potables.
Village Square Pizza
27349 Chagrin Blvd.
Woodmere, OH 44122
216-831-5282
Tuesday to Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Kind of One Concepts is proud to announce the reopening of Village Square Pizza in Woodmere. Village Square Pizza is a beloved neighborhood classic and staple that has been a part of the community for over 50 years. Under the new ownership of Kind of One Concepts, the restaurant has recently undergone a transformation. Now featuring an updated menu, Village Square Pizza offers delicious pizzas, salads, sandwiches and more.