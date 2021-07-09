Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina
5708 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Order online from our website: donramon-granfiestamex.com
Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road), University Heights
Phone: 216-382-5350
Tuesday-Sunday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday: Closed
With Jack’s Deli’s all-day breakfast, you can sleep in and enjoy our many menu options even once morning is long gone! Choose from a variety of deli breakfast classics: pancakes, french toast, omelets, or even traditional matzoh brei. Jack’s also offers a great kid’s menu with classics that even your picky little ones will enjoy. Dine in with us, pick up a to-go order, or get your meal delivered whenever you crave a delicious and fresh breakfast meal.
Hunan by the Falls
508 E. Washington St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-247-0808
Open 3 to 10 p.m. daily
Best carryout. Best Chinese
Fresh – tasty – quality – value
2020 Cleveland Magazine Best Chinese Silver Spoon Award
Fabulous Chinese and Thai cuisine. Traditional and creative dishes are the bases for multiple awards from Cleveland Magazine, Northern Ohio Live, Chagrin Valley Times and Scene Magazine. Seasonal specials listed on the Hunan website. It’s so busy because it’s so good.
PAWS
(In the Bertram Inn)
600 N. Aurora Road
Aurora, OH 44202
330-995-7618
PAWS, a casual dining restaurant, features savory entrées and sumptuous appetizers and desserts. Ask about new nightly features. Join us for happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Ten appetizers under $7.50. Sushi special every Wednesday night (dine-in only). Private dining room available.
Taste of Kerala
3429 W. Brainard Road
Woodmere, OH 44122
216-450-1713
Restaurant Hours: Tuesday to Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 8:30 p.m.
Taste of Kerala is an authentic Southern Indian restaurant. It is the first and the only Kerala restaurant in the state of Ohio. Kerala’s cuisine is unique and along with its excellent ambiance, offers vegan, vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes of fish, poultry and meat that are cooked in spices and coconut-based recipes, a promising treat for the taste buds. Known for their delicious and authentic Chicken Ulathiyathu, Taste of Kerala is a must-try for Cleveland locals.
