Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina
5708 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Order online from our website donramon-granfiestamex.com
Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.
