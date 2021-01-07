Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina 

5708 Mayfield Road

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

440-461-9077

4866 Richmond Road

Warrensville Heights, OH 44128

216-831-3100

Order online from our website donramon-granfiestamex.com

Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.

