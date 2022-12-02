Brown Barn Tavern
10700 Mayfield Road
Chardon, OH 44024
440-279-4747
Fall/Winter Hours of Operation
Tuesday to Friday, 3 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.
Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Brunch service 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
Independently owned and operated, the Brown Barn Tavern is nestled in Chardon, Ohio, overlooking Alpine Valley Ski Resort. Punctuating our all-American gastropub ambiance are soaring 30-foot ceilings with rough-hewn beams and live edge tables.
Our chef team is driven by a 90% scratch kitchen with great daily specials. Our bar features signature barn cocktails, craft beers and tavern wines. We are committed to excellence for our guests and the community and look forward to meeting you on your visit. Cheers, Marco and Jackie.
• Happy hours – Tuesday through Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.
• $1.75 Miller Lite and Labatt drafts
• $4 Tavern house wines
• $6 Signature Barn cocktails
• $6 Tavern appetizers
Burntwood Tavern
Join us at any of our 10 locations for happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., 7 days a week, featuring $8 appetizers, $3 bottled beer, $4 draught beers, $6 house wines and $7 signature cocktails.
For a list of local locations, hours, menus and for more information, visit burntwoodtavern.com.
Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina
5708 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Order online from our website: donramon-granfiestamex.com
Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.
Giovanni's Ristorante
25550 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood
216-831-8625
Monday to Friday Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dinner 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.; Take-out available. Lounge open 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Closed on Sunday.
Giovanni’s is a gem of Northeast Ohio since 1976. Join us for our beautiful mixture of classic Italian fare with a modern inventive twist and service that is rivaled by none. Whether it be an anniversary dinner in our main dining room or simply grabbing a bite after work at the bar, we strive to give you the best that there is to offer. Dining here is more than simply eating, it is an experience for each of your senses.
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Road (at South Green and Cedar roads),
University Heights
P. 216-382-5350
Tuesday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.;
Sunday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday: closed
Looking for the perfect holiday present? We’ve got you covered! There’s no better gift than good food, great times and fabulous company. Give the gift of Jack’s Deli this holiday season with our gift cards! For a limited time, receive 10% off when you purchase a gift card of $50 or more. Stop by the store this December or head to our website and use promo code GC2022 to purchase your gift card.
M Bevy
87 West St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-600-7189
An intimate, seated cocktail bar located in the historic downtown neighborhood of Chagrin Falls. We use the highest-quality ingredients to create both modern and classic cocktails in an elevated cozy environment resulting in an optimal, curated experience for each guest. Food options from M Italian & Sushi Junki menu. Come experience M Bevy and enjoy the art of the cocktail. Open Monday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to close. For more information, visit mbevy.com.
Mr. Chicken
1415 S. Green Road
South Euclid, OH 44121
Online ordering: mrchickencle.com
Mr. Chicken has all your catering needs. Call Kathy at 216-409-3517. When you eat at Mr. Chicken, you’re family, and we only serve the best to our family. We use only the freshest farm-raised chickens. Our chickens go from farm to restaurant in just two days. Our famous coleslaw is made in-house. From our creamy mashed potatoes and scratch-made gravy to our warm, buttery biscuits and our crispy, juicy chicken, you can count on us for food you’ll be happy to enjoy.
