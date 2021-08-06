Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina
5708 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Order online from our website: donramon-granfiestamex.com
Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road)
University Heights, OH
Phone: 216-382-5350
Tues-Sun: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mon: Closed
We hope everyone is enjoying the warm, sunny weather! Are you craving a refreshing and light meal this summer? We offer a variety of fresh salad options that vegetarians and meat-lovers will love, including the grilled chicken salad, Mediterranean salad and Jack’s Famous Salad Bowl. Each salad comes with a choice of bread, bagel or roll, plus extra optional toppings. Dine with us, pick up a to-go order, or get a delicious salad delivered right to you!
Hunan by the Falls
508 E. Washington St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-247-0808
Open 3 to 10 p.m. daily
Best carryout. Best Chinese
Fresh – tasty – quality – value
2020 Cleveland Magazine Best Chinese Silver Spoon Award
Fabulous Chinese and Thai cuisine. Traditional and creative dishes are the bases for multiple awards from Cleveland Magazine, Northern Ohio Live, Chagrin Valley Times and Scene Magazine. Seasonal specials listed on the Hunan website. It’s so busy because it’s so good!
MOJO world eats and drink
2196 Lee Road
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
Facebook: mojocle1
Instagram: mojocle1
Twitter: mojo cle
Chef Michael Herschman brings his uniquely innovative cuisine to Cleveland via MOJO world eats and drink. Pacific Rim/Asian, Mediterranean, European and Continental flavors can all be found on a small plates menu that is served in a bold and vibrant dining atmosphere. Potent potables, killer patio, warm hospitality. Delivery and curbside serve available. The safest and delicious choice for dining. Get yer MOJO on.
PAWS (In the Bertram Inn)
600 N. Aurora Road
Aurora, OH 44202
330-995-7618
PAWS, a casual dining restaurant, features savory entrées and sumptuous appetizers and desserts. Ask about new nightly features. Join us for happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Ten appetizers under $7.50. Sushi special every Wednesday night (dine-in only). Private dining room available.
Taste of Kerala
3429 W. Brainard Road
Woodmere, OH 44122
216-450-1713
Restaurant Hours: Tuesday to Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 8:30 p.m.
Taste of Kerala is an authentic Southern Indian restaurant. It is the first and the only Kerala restaurant in the state of Ohio. Kerala’s cuisine is unique and along with its excellent ambiance, offers vegan, vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes of fish, poultry and meat that are cooked in spices and coconut-based recipes, a promising treat for the taste buds. Known for their delicious and authentic Chicken Ulathiyathu, Taste of Kerala is a must-try for Cleveland locals.
Nosh listings provided by advertisers