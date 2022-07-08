Brown Barn Tavern

10700 Mayfield Road

Chardon, OH 44024

440-279-4747

@ brownbarntavern.com

Tuesday to Thursday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Independently owned and operated, the Brown Barn Tavern is nestled in Chardon, Ohio, overlooking Alpine Valley Ski Resort. Punctuating our all-American gastropub ambiance are soaring 30-foot ceilings with rough-hewn beams and live edge tables.

Our chef team is driven by a 90% scratch kitchen with great daily specials. Our bar features signature barn cocktails, craft beers and tavern wines. We are committed to excellence for our guests and the community and look forward to meeting you on your visit. Cheers, Marco and Jackie.

• Happy hours – Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

• $1.75 Miller Lite and Labatt drafts

• $4 Tavern house wines

• $6 Signature Barn cocktails

• $6 Tavern appetizers

Burntwood Tavern

Join us at any of our 10 locations for happy hour

from 3 to 6 p.m., 7 days a week, featuring $7 appetizers, $3 bottled beer, $4 draught beers, $5 house wines and $6 signature cocktails.

For more information, visit burntwoodtavern.com.

Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina

5708 Mayfield Road

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

440-461-9077

4866 Richmond Road

Warrensville Heights, OH 44128

216-831-3100

Order online from our website:

donramon-granfiestamex.com

Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.

Hunan by the Falls

508 E. Washington St.

Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

440-247-0808

hunanbythefalls.com

Open 3 to 10 p.m. daily

Best carryout. Best Chinese.

Fresh – tasty – quality – value

2020 Cleveland Magazine Best Chinese Silver Spoon Award

Fabulous Chinese and Thai cuisine. Traditional and creative dishes are the bases for multiple awards from Cleveland Magazine, Northern Ohio Live, Chagrin Valley Times and Scene Magazine. Seasonal specials listed on the Hunan website. It’s so busy because it’s so good!

Jack’s Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road)

University Heights

P. 216-382-5350

jacksdeliandrestaurant.com/

Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday,

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, closed

Summertime is in full swing! Whether you’re hosting a small outdoor picnic, a large summer celebration, or even a business event, we’ve got you covered with our wide variety of catering trays. From deli and dairy trays to assorted sandwich platters, the options are endless when it comes to our many made-to-order catering dishes. Don’t see what you’re looking for? Let us know what you’re thinking and we’ll prepare it perfectly just for you.

M Bevy

87 West Street

Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

440-600-7189

An intimate, seated cocktail bar located in the historic downtown neighborhood of Chagrin Falls. We use the highest-quality ingredients to create both modern and classic cocktails in an elevated cozy environment resulting in an optimal, curated experience for each guest. Food options from M Italian & Sushi Junki menu. Come experience M Bevy and enjoy the art of the cocktail. Open Monday – to Sunday from 4 p.m. to close. For more information, visit mbevy.com.

Mr. Chicken

1415 S. Green Road

South Euclid, OH 44121

Online ordering: mrchickencle.com

Mr. Chicken has all your catering needs. Call Kathy at 216-409-3517. When you eat at Mr. Chicken, you’re family, and we only serve the best to our family. We use only the freshest farm-raised chickens. Our chickens go from farm to restaurant in just two days. Our famous coleslaw is made in-house. From our creamy mashed potatoes and scratch-made gravy to our warm, buttery biscuits and our crispy, juicy chicken, you can count on us for food you’ll be happy to enjoy.

Taste of Kerala

3429 W. Brainard Road

Woodmere

216-450-1713 • 216-450-1711

tasteofkeralam.com

Tuesday to Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.;

Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

Taste of Kerala is an authentic Southern Indian restaurant and the first and the only Kerala restaurant in the state of Ohio. Kerala’s cuisine is unique and along with its excellent ambiance, offers vegan, vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes of fish, poultry and meat that are cooked in spices and coconut-based recipes; a promising treat for the taste buds. The exotic dishes include Puttu, Idiyappam, Curried tapioca, chicken, fish curry and an assortment of items not available in other Indian restaurants in the Cleveland area.

