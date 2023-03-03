Brown Barn Tavern

10700 Mayfield Road

Chardon, OH 44024

440-279-4747

brownbarntavern.com

Fall/winter hours of operation: Tuesday through Friday 3 to 9 p.m., Saturday noon to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Independently owned and operated, the Brown Barn Tavern is nestled in Chardon, overlooking Alpine Valley Ski Resort. Punctuating our all-American gastropub ambiance are soaring 30-foot ceilings with rough-hewn beams and live edge tables. Our chef team is driven by a 90% scratch kitchen with great daily specials. Our bar features signature barn cocktails, craft beers and tavern wines. We are committed to excellence for our guests and the community and look forward to meeting you on your visit. Cheers, Marco and Jackie.

• Happy hours – Tuesday through Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.

• $1.75 Miller Lite and Labatt drafts

• $4 Tavern house wines

• $6 Signature Barn cocktails

• $6 Tavern appetizers

Burntwood Tavern

Join us at any of our 10 locations for happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., seven days a week, featuring $8 appetizers, $3 bottled beer, $4 draught beers, $6 house wines and $7 signature cocktails. For a list of local locations, hours, menus and for more information, visit burntwoodtavern.com.

Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina

5708 Mayfield Road

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

440-461-9077

4866 Richmond Road

Warrensville Heights, OH 44128

216-831-3100

Order online from our website: donramon-granfiestamex.com

Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is

the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.

Jack’s Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road),

University Heights, OH 44121

216-382-5350

jacksdeliandrestaurant.com

Tues-Sat: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sun: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mon: Closed

Lucky you - there’s something for everyone to love at Jack’s. Stop by for a pinch of happiness: a delicious homemade meal or carryout. You can even enjoy your Jack’s favorites from the comfort of your own home with our delivery services! Order online today.

M Bevy

87 West St.

Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

440-600-7189

An intimate, seated cocktail bar located in the historic downtown neighborhood of Chagrin Falls. We use the highest-quality ingredients to create both modern and classic cocktails in an elevated cozy environment resulting in an optimal, curated experience for each guest. Food options from M Italian & Sushi Junki menu. Come experience M Bevy and enjoy the art of the cocktail. Open Monday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to close. For more information, visit mbevy.com.

Mojo

world eats and drink

2196 Lee Road

Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

216-932-9000

mojocle.com

Chef/Owner Michael Herschman presents his unique & innovative world beat cuisine in a small plate format. Pacific Rim/Asian, European, Latin & Regional American flavors combined with creative cocktails, boutique wines and craft beers make for a great night out. Awesome covered and heated patio dining & a fantastic Sunday Brunch make MOJO world eats and drink your destination for small plates and potent potables.”

Piccolo Italian Restaurant

1261 SOM Center Road

Mayfield Heights, OH 44124

440-646-1383

piccolomayfield.com

Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 4 to 10 p.m.

“Piccolo, winner of Cleveland Magazine’s 2019 Best of the East” offers authentic Italian homemade recipes, showcased in all our dishes. Chef Chris Licht puts his signature contemporary twist on classic Italian Old World cuisine. Piccolo offers a full bar, extensive wine list and amazing happy hour specials. In-house private party rental available on Sunday afternoons. Don’t forget — Piccolo caters. Pick up, delivery or full-service catering and event coordination available for your next special occasion. For more information on our catering services, contact catering coordinator.

