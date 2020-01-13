BULL & BIRD STEAKHOUSE
87 West St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-528-3180
Monday to Thursday, 5 to 9:30 p.m.; Fridays, 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturdays, 4:30 to 10 p.m. Bar opens at 4:30 p.m.; happy hour Monday to Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
As a historically based American steakhouse, we take our inspiration from classic European dishes and reinvent them. We also include our favorites from the sea, pasta dishes from Italy and ever changing seasonal chef’s features. The decor highlights comfortable leather seating, plaid booths, wood paneling and three fireplaces. Private rooms for up to 80.
DON RAMON MEXICAN GRILL & CANTINA
5708 Mayfield Road (The Greens of Lyndhurst)
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks. Thank you for your patronage at all our locations.
GOLDEN DRAGON WOK N’ ROLL CHINESE & SUSHI RESTAURANT
5871 Mayfield Road
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
440-449-8710
Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.
Fresh new remodeled look. Serving fine Chinese cuisine for more than 40 years with a new menu that includes sushi and noodle soup using the freshest ingredients. We feature vegetarian, build your own dishes. Dine at the new sushi bar and try some of our signature rolls including a whole new sushi menu. Lunch specials 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Party trays and banquet facilities available.
HUNAN BY THE FALLS
508 E. Washington St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-247-0808
Sunday Noon to 8:45 p.m.; Monday to Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.
Hunan by the Falls is an amazing choice for tasty Chinese as well as Thai fare. Offering full beer, wine and liquor, this busy Asian restaurant has been honored with years of “best” awards from Cleveland Magazine, the late Northern Ohio Live and the Chagrin Valley Times. It is the current holder of Cleveland Magazine’s “Best of the East Chinese.” Diners come from as far south as Canton, as far west as Lorain, and as far east as Youngstown to enjoy their fabulous cuisine. It’s so busy because it’s so good.
HYDE PARK PRIME STEAKHOUSE
Beachwood, 216-464-0688
Downtown, 216-344-2244
Westlake, 440-892-4933
Akron, 330-670-6303
Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse has been voted “Best Steakhouse” in Cleveland for over 25 years. This award-winning steakhouse offers aged and dry aged, prime, and American Wagyu steaks in addition to fresh grilled fish, and unparallel service in an atmosphere of posh modern elegance. Zagat Rated, Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. Private rooms available for groups up to 350. Valet parking is available.
IMPERIAL WOK
33825 Aurora Road
Solon, OH 44139
Corner of Aurora Rd. & Route 91
440-248-3833
Open seven days a week
We have been a fixture in downtown Solon for more than 30 years. Our menu focuses on made-from-scratch traditional Cantonese cuisine using only the highest quality ingredients and the most experienced chefs. Fresh sushi is also made daily for customers and catered events. Use our elaborate party room for your next event, place a carryout order with us or dine in at our contemporary restaurant to experience Northeast Ohio’s finest Asian flare. Call us for your hand-delivered shiva catered meals.
JACK’S DELI AND RESTAURANT
14990 Cedar Road (at Green Road)
University Heights, OH 44121
216-382-5350
Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wishing you all a Happy New Year. Stop in soon for a joyous celebration and enjoy the best corned beef in town. If you’ve never tried our famous, juicy, corned beef, then you are missing out. It’s the best around. Plus, dine in and receive $5 off of $25. See our ad or visit our Facebook page for more details.
JEKYLL’S KITCHEN
17 River St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-893-0797
Monday to Thursday, 5 to 9:30 p.m.; Fridays, 4 to 10:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 to 10:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 to 8 p.m. Bar opens Monday to Thursday 4:30 p.m.; Fridays, 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m.
With breathtaking views of the Chagrin River waterfalls and an exhibition kitchen, this American Grill features a variety of grilled fish, aged steaks, ribs, roasted chicken, and burgers. Jekyll’s offers a relaxed, yet sophisticated atmosphere, a large bar, five fireplaces, and private rooms for up to 100. Valet parking is available
ML TAVERN
34105 Chagrin Blvd.
Moreland Hills, OH 44022
216-591-0340
Monday to Thursday, 5 to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.. Bar opens at 4:30 p.m.; Happy hour Monday to Friday, 4:30 to 6 p.m.
ML Tavern offers the best of seafood and steaks. In addition to our seafood based menu, we offer weekly seasonal specials of fish and shellfish. Our USDA prime steaks are aged for 21 days and broiled at over 1600°. Tavern specialties include chicken Milanese and parmesan, and classic burgers. Valet parking is available.
