Jack's Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road)

University Heights, OH 44118

216-382-5350

jacksdeliandrestaurant.com

Tuesday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

We hope everyone is having a peaceful start to the fall. If you don’t feel like leaving the house as the weather begins to cool, we’ve got an option for you. Give us a call with your order and our delivery driver, Al, will drop off your delicious meal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Delivery fees vary based on your distance from Jack’s. We can’t wait to cook something wonderful for you.

Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina

5708 Mayfield Road

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

440-461-9077

4866 Richmond Road

Warrensville Heights, OH 44128

216-831-3100

Order online from our website

donramon-granfiestamex.com

Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.

The Pearl Asian Kitchen 

Shaker Plaza

20060 Van Aken Blvd.

Shaker Heights, OH 44122

216-751-8181

pearlshaker.com

Monday to Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 4 to 9 p.m.

(No happy hour because of limited seating)

Proudly serving the Shaker Heights and surrounding communities for 42 years. Our owner and managers are ServSafe certified, and part of the CLEAN COMMIT community. We offer a brand new menu with customizable entrees to cater to your specific dietary restrictions. To-go wines and cocktails, contactless payments and curbside pickups available. For more information, please visit our website at pearlshaker.com.

Nosh listings provided by advertisers

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get more feature stories from the CJN

Choose from our popular e-newsletters and get e-mail updates right to your inbox.

Recommended for you