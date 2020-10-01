Jack's Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road)
University Heights, OH 44118
216-382-5350
Tuesday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed on Mondays.
We hope everyone is having a peaceful start to the fall. If you don’t feel like leaving the house as the weather begins to cool, we’ve got an option for you. Give us a call with your order and our delivery driver, Al, will drop off your delicious meal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Delivery fees vary based on your distance from Jack’s. We can’t wait to cook something wonderful for you.
Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina
5708 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Order online from our website
Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.
The Pearl Asian Kitchen
Shaker Plaza
20060 Van Aken Blvd.
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
216-751-8181
Monday to Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 4 to 9 p.m.
(No happy hour because of limited seating)
Proudly serving the Shaker Heights and surrounding communities for 42 years. Our owner and managers are ServSafe certified, and part of the CLEAN COMMIT community. We offer a brand new menu with customizable entrees to cater to your specific dietary restrictions. To-go wines and cocktails, contactless payments and curbside pickups available. For more information, please visit our website at pearlshaker.com.
