Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina

5708 Mayfield Road

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

440-461-9077

4866 Richmond Road

Warrensville Heights, OH 44128

216-831-3100

Order online from our website: donramon-granfiestamex.com

Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.

Hunan by the Falls

508 E. Washington St.

Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

440-247-0808

hunanbythefalls.com

Open 3 to 10 p.m. daily

Best carryout. Best Chinese

Fresh – tasty – quality – value

2020 Cleveland Magazine Best Chinese Silver Spoon Award

Fabulous Chinese and Thai cuisine. Traditional and creative dishes are the bases for multiple awards from Cleveland Magazine, Northern Ohio Live, Chagrin Valley Times and Scene Magazine. Seasonal specials listed on the Hunan website. It’s so busy because it’s so good!

Jack’s Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road), University Heights

P. 216-382-5350

jacksdeliandrestaurant.com

Tues-Sat: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mon: Closed

March has arrived and one of our favorite holidays is right around the corner! What better way to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day than with our famous corned beef? Celebrate with us on March 17th and enjoy one of our famous sandwiches. Not in the mood for corned beef? We’ll still be serving up all of the classics you love. Stop by to dine in, or order online for takeout and delivery to celebrate at home.

Nosh listings provided by advertisers.

