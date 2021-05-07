Corky & Lenny’s

27091 Chagrin Blvd.

Woodmere, OH 44122

(In Village Square Shopping Center at I-271 & Chagrin Boulevard)

216-464-3838

Fax: 216 464-1622

Tuesday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

corkyandlennys.com

For over 60 years Corky & Lenny’s has been a family favorite offering something for everyone including soups, salads, fish, hamburgers, breakfast all day and amazing desserts. Corky’s is world renowned for its mouthwatering deli selections including corned beef, pastrami, reubens and more. Corky’s also makes beautiful and delicious catering trays for all occasions.

Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina

5708 Mayfield Road

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

440-461-9077

4866 Richmond Road

Warrensville Heights, OH 44128

216-831-3100

Order online from our website

donramon-granfiestamex.com

Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, Noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday, Noon to 9 p.m.

Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks. Bring mom and grandma to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 9.

Hunan by the Falls

508 E. Washington St.

Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

440-247-0808 | hunanbythefalls.com

Open 12 noon to 9 p.m. (Mother’s Day)

Open 3 to 9 p.m. daily

Best carryout. Best Chinese

Fresh – tasty – quality – value

2020 Cleveland Magazine Best Chinese

Fabulous Chinese and Thai cuisine. Traditional and creative dishes are the bases for multiple awards from Cleveland Magazine, Northern Ohio Live, Chagrin Valley Times and Scene Magazine. Seasonal specials listed on the Hunan website. It’s so busy because it’s so good.

Jack’s Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road), University Heights, OH 44118

216-382-5350 | jacksdeliandrestaurant.com

Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Mondays, closed

We’re known for our overstuffed deli sandwiches, but our fresh and crisp salads are mouthwatering too! With so many salad choices, there’s something for both meat lovers and vegetarians. Try fan favorites like our grilled chicken salad, Kathy’s Kobb, or Jack’s famous salad bowl – all available in size small or large. Each salad comes with a choice of bread, bagel or roll, and optional toppings. Dine with us, pick up a to-go order, or get your meal delivered right to your door!

The Macaron Tea Room & Bakery

28601 Chagrin Blvd.

Woodmere, OH 44122

216-245-6308 | themacarontearoom.com

Tuesday to Saturday (Tea Room), 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; (Bakery) 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Step into the magical experience of being a part of an elegant British tea room inside the Atrium Shops at Eton Chagrin Boulevard. The Macaron Tea Room & Bakery specializes in high and afternoon tea services as well as grab and go bakery and lunch specials, a private party room and a variety of hot teas to go. Indulge yourself by visiting themacarontearoom.com.

Nosh listings provided by advertisers

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get more feature stories from the CJN

Choose from our popular e-newsletters and get e-mail updates right to your inbox.

Recommended for you