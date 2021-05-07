Corky & Lenny’s
27091 Chagrin Blvd.
Woodmere, OH 44122
(In Village Square Shopping Center at I-271 & Chagrin Boulevard)
216-464-3838
Fax: 216 464-1622
Tuesday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For over 60 years Corky & Lenny’s has been a family favorite offering something for everyone including soups, salads, fish, hamburgers, breakfast all day and amazing desserts. Corky’s is world renowned for its mouthwatering deli selections including corned beef, pastrami, reubens and more. Corky’s also makes beautiful and delicious catering trays for all occasions.
Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina
5708 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Order online from our website
Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, Noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday, Noon to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks. Bring mom and grandma to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 9.
Hunan by the Falls
508 E. Washington St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-247-0808 | hunanbythefalls.com
Open 12 noon to 9 p.m. (Mother’s Day)
Open 3 to 9 p.m. daily
Best carryout. Best Chinese
Fresh – tasty – quality – value
2020 Cleveland Magazine Best Chinese
Fabulous Chinese and Thai cuisine. Traditional and creative dishes are the bases for multiple awards from Cleveland Magazine, Northern Ohio Live, Chagrin Valley Times and Scene Magazine. Seasonal specials listed on the Hunan website. It’s so busy because it’s so good.
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road), University Heights, OH 44118
216-382-5350 | jacksdeliandrestaurant.com
Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Mondays, closed
We’re known for our overstuffed deli sandwiches, but our fresh and crisp salads are mouthwatering too! With so many salad choices, there’s something for both meat lovers and vegetarians. Try fan favorites like our grilled chicken salad, Kathy’s Kobb, or Jack’s famous salad bowl – all available in size small or large. Each salad comes with a choice of bread, bagel or roll, and optional toppings. Dine with us, pick up a to-go order, or get your meal delivered right to your door!
The Macaron Tea Room & Bakery
28601 Chagrin Blvd.
Woodmere, OH 44122
216-245-6308 | themacarontearoom.com
Tuesday to Saturday (Tea Room), 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; (Bakery) 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Step into the magical experience of being a part of an elegant British tea room inside the Atrium Shops at Eton Chagrin Boulevard. The Macaron Tea Room & Bakery specializes in high and afternoon tea services as well as grab and go bakery and lunch specials, a private party room and a variety of hot teas to go. Indulge yourself by visiting themacarontearoom.com.
Nosh listings provided by advertisers