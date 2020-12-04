Jack's Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road)

University Heights, OH 44118

216-382-5350

jacksdeliandrestaurant.com

Tuesday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Closed on Mondays.

Celebrate the holidays by not cooking. Jack’s is offering traditional Chanukah and holiday meals that your family will love, at no extra hassle to you. The Chanukah dinner comes with juicy house-made corned beef, latkes and more, while the holiday dinner includes a whole carved turkey, pumpkin cheesecake, dinner rolls and more. Gives us a call to learn how to make your holiday feast a breeze.

Davis Baker & Deli 

28700 Chagrin Blvd.

(across from Eton Chagrin Boulevard)

Woodmere, OH 44122

216-292-3060

Open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

davisbakery.net

Open for safe dine in, takeout and curbside. Your Chanukah headquarters: potato latkes, latke batter, corned beef, jelly donuts and decorated Chanukah cookies.

Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina

5708 Mayfield Road

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

440-461-9077

4866 Richmond Road

Warrensville Heights, OH 44128

216-831-3100

Order online from our website donramon-granfiestamex.com

Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.

Hunan by the Falls 

508 E. Washington St.

Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

hunanbythefalls.com

Open 3 to 9 p.m. daily

Best carryout. Best Chinese

Fresh – tasty – quality – value

2020 Cleveland Magazine Best Chinese

Fabulous Chinese and Thai cuisine. Traditional and creative dishes are the bases for multiple awards from Cleveland Magazine, Northern Ohio Live, Chagrin Valley Times and Scene Magazine. Seasonal specials listed on the Hunan website. It’s so busy because it’s so good.

Nosh listings provided by advertisers

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get more feature stories from the CJN

Choose from our popular e-newsletters and get e-mail updates right to your inbox.

Recommended for you