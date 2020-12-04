Jack's Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road)
University Heights, OH 44118
216-382-5350
Tuesday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Closed on Mondays.
Celebrate the holidays by not cooking. Jack’s is offering traditional Chanukah and holiday meals that your family will love, at no extra hassle to you. The Chanukah dinner comes with juicy house-made corned beef, latkes and more, while the holiday dinner includes a whole carved turkey, pumpkin cheesecake, dinner rolls and more. Gives us a call to learn how to make your holiday feast a breeze.
Davis Baker & Deli
28700 Chagrin Blvd.
(across from Eton Chagrin Boulevard)
Woodmere, OH 44122
216-292-3060
Open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Open for safe dine in, takeout and curbside. Your Chanukah headquarters: potato latkes, latke batter, corned beef, jelly donuts and decorated Chanukah cookies.
Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina
5708 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Order online from our website donramon-granfiestamex.com
Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.
Hunan by the Falls
508 E. Washington St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
Open 3 to 9 p.m. daily
Best carryout. Best Chinese
Fresh – tasty – quality – value
2020 Cleveland Magazine Best Chinese
Fabulous Chinese and Thai cuisine. Traditional and creative dishes are the bases for multiple awards from Cleveland Magazine, Northern Ohio Live, Chagrin Valley Times and Scene Magazine. Seasonal specials listed on the Hunan website. It’s so busy because it’s so good.
