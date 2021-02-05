Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina
5708 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Order online from our website
Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loca, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road)
University Heights, OH 44118
216-382-5350
Tuesday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Closed on Monday
Enjoy a BOGO deal on our delicious soups and bring Jack’s home to you! Throughout February, we’re offering a buy one, get one free discount on frozen soup quarts. Keep your freezer stocked with our delicious soup varieties such as mushroom barley, split pea, cabbage and vegetarian vegetable soups. Not in the mood for soup? We also offer many more classic and hearty meals. Stop in today and take advantage of this limited time offer!
Nosh listings provided by advertisers