Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina

5708 Mayfield Road

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

440-461-9077

4866 Richmond Road

Warrensville Heights, OH 44128

216-831-3100

Order online from our website

donramon-granfiestamex.com

Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loca, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.

Jack’s Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road)

University Heights, OH 44118

216-382-5350

jacksdeliandrestaurant.com

Tuesday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Closed on Monday

Enjoy a BOGO deal on our delicious soups and bring Jack’s home to you! Throughout February, we’re offering a buy one, get one free discount on frozen soup quarts. Keep your freezer stocked with our delicious soup varieties such as mushroom barley, split pea, cabbage and vegetarian vegetable soups. Not in the mood for soup? We also offer many more classic and hearty meals. Stop in today and take advantage of this limited time offer!

