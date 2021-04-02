Buffalo Wild Wings
26200 Harvard Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44122
216-896-9464
Buffalo Wild Wings is a fun, high-energy sports bar with a menu featuring amazing appetizers and sandwiches, and, of course, wings. All are served in a relaxed atmosphere where people like to hang and watch their favorite teams. Proud to be a locally owned franchise serving NEO for 25+ years.
Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina
5708 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Order online from our website donramon-granfiestamex.com
Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loca, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road)
University Heights, OH 44118
P: 216-382-5350
Monday, closed; Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Spring has sprung and warm weather is upon us! Jack’s Deli is celebrating the seasonal transition with a to dine for soup and deli sandwich deal! This month only, take $2 off the regular combo price of $11.95 when you order for dine-in or carry-out (excludes fish and Reuben sandwiches). With so many possible combinations, there’s something for everyone! Want to see what else we offer? Keep up with Jack’s by visiting our website and Facebook page.
