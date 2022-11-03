Brown Barn Tavern
10700 Mayfield Road
Chardon, OH 44024
440-279-4747
Fall/Winter Hours of Operation
Tuesday to Friday, 3 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.
Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Brunch service 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
Independently owned and operated, the Brown Barn Tavern is nestled in Chardon, Ohio, overlooking Alpine Valley Ski Resort. Punctuating our all-American gastropub ambiance are soaring 30-foot ceilings with rough-hewn beams and live edge tables.
Our chef team is driven by a 90% scratch kitchen with great daily specials. Our bar features signature barn cocktails, craft beers and tavern wines. We are committed to excellence for our guests and the community and look forward to meeting you on your visit. Cheers, Marco and Jackie.
• Happy hours – Tuesday through Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.
• $1.75 Miller Lite and Labatt drafts
• $4 Tavern house wines
• $6 Signature Barn cocktails
• $6 Tavern appetizers
Burntwood Tavern
Join us at any of our 10 locations for happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., 7 days a week, featuring $7 appetizers, $3 bottled beer, $4 draught beers, $5 house wines and $6 signature cocktails.
For a list of local locations, hours, menus and for more information, visit burntwoodtavern.com.
Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina
5708 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Order online from our website: donramon-granfiestamex.com
Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Road (at South Green and Cedar roads),
University Heights
P. 216-382-5350
Tuesday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 7; Sunday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday: closed
Our delicious, fan-favorite dessert is back! Jack’s homemade pumpkin cheesecake has returned just in time for Thanksgiving. Stop by to satisfy your sweet tooth or order online and have it delivered straight to your door. Don’t want to cook for the upcoming seasonal celebrations? Check out our other dessert selections and catering services to make your holiday events a piece of cake. We offer a variety of large platters that serve even your biggest bash.
MOJO world eats & drink
2196 Lee Road
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
Facebook: mojocle1
Instagram: @mojocle1
Twitter: @mojocle
Chef Michael Herschman brings his uniquely innovative cuisine to Cleveland via MOJO world eats and drink. Pacific Rim/Asian, Mediterranean, European and Continental flavors can all be found on a small plates menu that is served in a bold and vibrant dining atmosphere. Potent potables, killer patio, warm hospitality. Delivery and curbside service available. The safest and delicious choice for dining. Open for Sunday brunch in November. Get yer MOJO on.
Mr. Chicken
1415 S. Green Road
South Euclid, OH 44121
Online ordering: mrchickencle.com
Mr. Chicken has all your catering needs. Call Kathy at 216-409-3517. When you eat at Mr. Chicken, you’re family, and we only serve the best to our family. We use only the freshest farm-raised chickens. Our chickens go from farm to restaurant in just two days. Our famous coleslaw is made in-house. From our creamy mashed potatoes and scratch-made gravy to our warm, buttery biscuits and our crispy, juicy chicken, you can count on us for food you’ll be happy to enjoy.
Nosh listings provided by advertisers.