Brown Barn Tavern

10700 Mayfield Road

Chardon, OH 44024

440-279-4747

brownbarntavern.com

Fall/Winter Hours of Operation

Tuesday to Friday, 3 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Brunch service 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Independently owned and operated, the Brown Barn Tavern is nestled in Chardon, Ohio, overlooking Alpine Valley Ski Resort. Punctuating our all-American gastropub ambiance are soaring 30-foot ceilings with rough-hewn beams and live edge tables.

Our chef team is driven by a 90% scratch kitchen with great daily specials. Our bar features signature barn cocktails, craft beers and tavern wines. We are committed to excellence for our guests and the community and look forward to meeting you on your visit. Cheers, Marco and Jackie.

• Happy hours – Tuesday through Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.

• $1.75 Miller Lite and Labatt drafts

• $4 Tavern house wines

• $6 Signature Barn cocktails

• $6 Tavern appetizers

Burntwood Tavern

Join us at any of our 10 locations for happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., 7 days a week, featuring $7 appetizers, $3 bottled beer, $4 draught beers, $5 house wines and $6 signature cocktails.

For a list of local locations, hours, menus and for more information, visit burntwoodtavern.com.

Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina

5708 Mayfield Road

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

440-461-9077

4866 Richmond Road

Warrensville Heights, OH 44128

216-831-3100

Order online from our website: donramon-granfiestamex.com

Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.

Jack’s Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Road (at South Green and Cedar roads),

University Heights

P. 216-382-5350

jacksdeliandrestaurant.com

Tuesday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 7; Sunday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday: closed

Our delicious, fan-favorite dessert is back! Jack’s homemade pumpkin cheesecake has returned just in time for Thanksgiving. Stop by to satisfy your sweet tooth or order online and have it delivered straight to your door. Don’t want to cook for the upcoming seasonal celebrations? Check out our other dessert selections and catering services to make your holiday events a piece of cake. We offer a variety of large platters that serve even your biggest bash.

MOJO world eats & drink

2196 Lee Road

Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

mojocle.com

Facebook: mojocle1

Instagram: @mojocle1

Twitter: @mojocle

Chef Michael Herschman brings his uniquely innovative cuisine to Cleveland via MOJO world eats and drink. Pacific Rim/Asian, Mediterranean, European and Continental flavors can all be found on a small plates menu that is served in a bold and vibrant dining atmosphere. Potent potables, killer patio, warm hospitality. Delivery and curbside service available. The safest and delicious choice for dining. Open for Sunday brunch in November. Get yer MOJO on.

Mr. Chicken

1415 S. Green Road

South Euclid, OH 44121

Online ordering: mrchickencle.com

Mr. Chicken has all your catering needs. Call Kathy at 216-409-3517. When you eat at Mr. Chicken, you’re family, and we only serve the best to our family. We use only the freshest farm-raised chickens. Our chickens go from farm to restaurant in just two days. Our famous coleslaw is made in-house. From our creamy mashed potatoes and scratch-made gravy to our warm, buttery biscuits and our crispy, juicy chicken, you can count on us for food you’ll be happy to enjoy.

Nosh listings provided by advertisers.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get more feature stories from the CJN

Choose from our popular e-newsletters and get e-mail updates right to your inbox.

Recommended for you