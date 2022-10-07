Brown Barn Tavern
10700 Mayfield Road
Chardon, OH 44024
440-279-4747
Fall/Winter Hours of Operation
Tuesday to Friday, 3 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.
Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Brunch service 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
Independently owned and operated, the Brown Barn Tavern is nestled in Chardon, Ohio, overlooking Alpine Valley Ski Resort. Punctuating our all-American gastropub ambiance are soaring 30-foot ceilings with rough-hewn beams and live edge tables.
Our chef team is driven by a 90% scratch kitchen with great daily specials. Our bar features signature barn cocktails, craft beers and tavern wines. We are committed to excellence for our guests and the community and look forward to meeting you on your visit. Cheers, Marco and Jackie.
• Happy hours – Tuesday through Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.
• $1.75 Miller Lite and Labatt drafts
• $4 Tavern house wines
• $6 Signature Barn cocktails
• $6 Tavern appetizers
Burntwood Tavern
Join us at any of our 10 locations for happy hour
from 3 to 6 p.m., 7 days a week, featuring $7 appetizers, $3 bottled beer,
$4 draught beers, $5 house wines
and $6 signature cocktails.
For a list of local locations, hours, menus and for more information, visit burntwoodtavern.com.
Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina
5708 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-9077
4866 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216-831-3100
Order online from our website:
Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
Serving authentic Mexican food all made from scratch. Warrensville Heights is the Magana family’s third and Lyndhurst is the fourth area location. Menu specialties include burrito loco, fajitas, combos from the grill and vegetarian meals. For dessert, try the homemade flan or chimi cheesecake. Full bar serving margaritas, wine, beer, tequila and mixed drinks.
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Road (at South Green Road),
University Heights
216-382-5350
jacksdeliandrestaurant
Tues-Sat: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sun: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mon: Closed
There’s nothing quite like a hot bowl of soup as the seasons change! Winter is on its way, and we’ve got you covered with our delicious homemade soup selections. Try chicken noodle with our famous matzoh ball, or opt for the vegetarian vegetable as a meat-free choice. Looking to stock up on our soup to save for later? We offer select frozen soups as buy one, get one free! Stop in or order online today.
M Bevy
87 West St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-600-7189
An intimate, seated cocktail bar located in the historic downtown neighborhood of Chagrin Falls. We use the highest-quality ingredients to create both modern and classic cocktails in an elevated cozy environment resulting in an optimal, curated experience for each guest. Food options from M Italian & Sushi Junki menu. Come experience M Bevy and enjoy the art of the cocktail. Open Monday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to close. For more information, visit mbevy.com.
Mr. Chicken
1415 S. Green Road
South Euclid, OH 44121
Online ordering: mrchickencle.com
Mr. Chicken has all your catering needs. Call Kathy at 216-409-3517. When you eat at Mr. Chicken, you’re family, and we only serve the best to our family. We use only the freshest farm-raised chickens. Our chickens go from farm to restaurant in just two days. Our famous coleslaw is made in-house. From our creamy mashed potatoes and scratch-made gravy to our warm, buttery biscuits and our crispy, juicy chicken, you can count on us for food you’ll be happy to enjoy.
Nosh listings provided by advertisers.