Nubeigel, created by chef and baker Josh Admon, held a soft opening with kosher bagels, other baked goods and coffee last week at 2254 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.
In a February interview with the Cleveland Jewish News, Admon said he decided to open a bagel shop because the product is inherently kosher itself. But, he wanted to make it clear that the shop being kosher isn’t its defining trait.
Admon lives in University Heights with his wife and children. He grew up in Los Angeles, lived and worked throughout Europe and settled in Israel for 15 years before moving to the Cleveland area.
“I didn’t want to get into this business as a kosher restaurant,” he told the CJN in February. “The idea is that I am building a business and opening my doors to as many people as I can. I really respect and gain a lot of diversity from different people. Nubeigel is a bagel shop that happens to be kosher, not a kosher bagel shop.”
The menu includes hand-rolled artisan bagels that are $2 for a single or $21 for a dozen, in plain, sesame, poppy, everything and everything spicy flavors. Customers can create their own sandwiches with a selection of schmears, including plain, capers and red onion, sriracha and horseradish dill cream cheeses or peanut butter and jelly. Other toppings include smoked salmon, kimchi and tomatoes, among others. It is serving Edda Coffee and offers other bottled drinks.
For more information, visit nubeigel.com.