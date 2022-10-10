For four months, people have been enjoying Nubeigel’s kosher bagels fresh out of the oven at 2254 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.
Owner Josh Admon said the days are busy, but it’s “amazing and just breathtaking” that there hasn’t been a slow day since its soft opening on July 5. A ribbon cutting was also held on July 15.
“The Cleveland Heights community has welcomed us with open arms,” said Admon, who lives in University Heights with his wife, Raquel, and their five children. “Everyone is very excited we’re there. I’m getting amazing feedback just from the fact there is a bagel shop there, but also from the product, the employees, the place and the vibe. People are just really excited about it.”
Admon moved to University Heights two years ago from Jerusalem where he established and owned a coffee shop. With the move, he said he dreamed of opening a shop here in Cleveland.
Nubeigel is the answer to those dreams.
“The first two months were almost unmanageably busy,” Admon said, who is a member of Congregation Zichron Chaim in University Heights. “We were just opening, people were excited and it was in the middle of the summer. You know, the busy season for everyone. We were slammed all the time, trying to get through that and put out a good product. That was challenging but I enjoyed it. You put so much work and effort into finding the right place and model. I felt immediately how well the business fit into the area.”
While bagels are “inherently kosher” in the way they’re made, one of the goals Admon had for Nubeigel was to receive local kosher certification. Now, the store is kosher certified by Rabbi Mordechai Kaplowitz of Reliable Kashrus of Cleveland.
Nubeigel is a kosher bagel shop, but the bagels being kosher is less of a focus for him than being able to serve any kind of customer, regardless if they keep kosher or not, he said.
“I felt that worked for what I wanted,” Admon said. “I wasn’t looking to just attract the kosher crowd. I also want to serve the broader community. I love interacting with every single person. I have plans to expand eventually and being pigeonholed as a kosher establishment wouldn’t help me in that way.”
Four months of business hasn’t made it any easier to choose a favorite product, Admon said. While he is happy with a classic breakfast of a bagel with butter every morning, he explained he designed the menu to allow customers to explore new and time-tested flavors during their visit. The menu also features a few vegan options.
“I like to get a feel for what people are looking for,” he said. “If they’re looking for something classic, or a little different, or even sweet. ... I encourage people to try our different schmears and decide for themselves. It all depends on their mood. I built the menu in a way that gives people the freedom to navigate it on their own and do it the way they want.”
With thoughts of expansion on his mind, Admon said the most exciting thing about Nubeigel’s journey is the “tremendous potential” in it.
“I don’t know what way yet, but there is a lot of opportunity in expanding and growing. That thought excites me because this is my product. I am happy to create it and I want to get it out there as much as I can. I want everyone to be able to say, ‘hey, let’s get Nubeigel today.’ We want everyone to be happy with their bagel.”
Nubeigel is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.